Global C-RAN Market Anticipated to Accumulate a Revenue of $1,610.9 Million at a CAGR of 10.4% during the Forecast Period, 2019 to 2026 - [180 pages] Exclusive Report by Research Dive

The global C-RAN market is going to experience a positive growth during the forecast period. Centralization technology segment expected to be the most lucrative. Service, Large public venues, and 5G network segments are expected to be the most profitable. North America will dominate the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a latest report published by Research Dive, the global C-RAN (Cloud-Radio Access Network) market is predicted to earn a revenue of $1,610.9 million at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market from growth factors, challenges, other market dynamics, restraints and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Market Dynamics

The increasing implementation of the C-RAN technology in high-traffic areas such as stadiums, auditoriums, and city squares in order to improve network efficiency is going to fuel the growth of the global C-RAN market during the forecast period. Reduced power cost, fluctuating traffic, capacity and spectral efficiency improvement are other reasons behind the rising demand of C-RAN technology.

Government policies to follow security standards is expected to be one of the major restraining factors of the growth of the market. The advantages of C-RAN technology such as the ability to pool resources, simplify network operations and management, support multiple technologies, reduce energy consumption, and reuse infrastructure are going to create many opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

Key Market Segments

The report has divided the market into different segments based on technology, component, deployment value, and region.

Centralization technology segment expected to be the most lucrative

Centralization technology segment is predicted to earn a revenue of $837.7 million by 2026. This technology enhances communication, optical, and wireless systems with advanced level of efficiency. This is the main reason behind the growth of the segment.

Service segment estimated to earn the highest market share

Service segment is predicted to register a revenue of $786.1 million during the forecast period. Service providers are working towards the research & development and focusing towards the product development to sustain the growth of the market.

5G network type segment expected to be the most profitable

5G network type segment is predicted to generate a revenue of $161.1 million at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. The factor enhancing the growth of this segment is that it can decrease the energy cost, offer the best coverage, and provide agile network traffic management.

Large public venues segment estimated to be the most beneficial

Large public venues segment is expected to garner a revenue of $483.3 million at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. Huge demand of C-RAN network from public venues such as stadiums, malls, and event sites are going to enhance the growth of the market segment.

North America to continue with its dominating share

North America regional market is going to hold the highest market share of $515.5 million during the upcoming years. The main factor behind this growth is the high investments by the leading telecom operators for the deployment of C-RAN technology.

Key Market Players and Business Strategies

1. FUJITSU

2. ZTE Corporation.

3. Intel Corporation,

4. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

5. Cisco Systems, Inc.

6. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

7. ASOCS Ltd.

8. SAMSUNG

9. NEC Corporation

10. Nokia

These key players are working for the growth of the market by focusing on strategy development tactics such as merger, acquisition, partnership, collaboration, constant upgradation of the company portfolio, and many more. For instance, in May 2020, Cisco Systems has announced the acquisition of ThousandEyes, a monitoring technology provider.

