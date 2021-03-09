IncomeConductor® Announces New Relationship with the SEI Wealth Platform

Enables client data currently held with SEI to feed into proprietary retirement income software

/EIN News/ -- HARTFORD, Conn., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WealthConductor LLC, a FinTech company that arms enterprise and financial advisor clients with an integrated retirement income planning software called IncomeConductor, today announced that IncomeConductor is now available with the SEI Wealth PlatformSM (the Platform), enabling independent advisors that utilize both SEI’s Platform and IncomeConductor to easily connect their clients’ underlying accounts and facilitate scale through automation.



“Our collaboration with SEI is designed to facilitate the data that feeds into each client’s retirement income plan while offering advisors the efficiencies they need to scale their business rapidly; this is an exciting development for us,” says Sheryl O’Connor, CEO and co-founder of WealthConductor LLC. “Our focus is to help advisors better serve the retirement market with a compelling strategy, and for those that utilize the investment management and business outsourcing services offered by SEI, this direct feed allows them to easily connect their clients’ underlying accounts into IncomeConductor and facilitate scale through automation.”

IncomeConductor uses an innovative time-segmented strategy, developed by co-founder and nationally-recognized retirement income expert, Phil Lubinski CFP®, and provides financial professionals the ability to create customized plans for their clients, implement with products of their choice, and track and manage those plans efficiently and compliantly throughout long retirement horizons. Advisors can automatically pull in daily account and position values regardless of location through direct and open architecture integration options, providing daily plan performance, segment analytics and automated alerts that help advisors protect their clients’ income.

This service is now available to mutual clients of the Platform and IncomeConductor, including advisors that use SEI’s Managed Account Solutions and Unified Managed Account capabilities.

About WealthConductor LLC

WealthConductor LLC was co-founded in 2017 by CEO Sheryl O’Connor along with partners Phil Lubinski, CFP®, and Tom O’Connor to develop retirement planning software called IncomeConductor focused on the advisor space. The company is passionate about providing an income distribution strategy that serves the needs of enterprise firms and financial advisors in meeting the challenges they face in service to their clients. Our revolutionary retirement income software provides a complete suite of support to financial advisors who want to re-define their value proposition as retirement income professionals and provide a time-tested income distribution strategy to their clients that is completely customized to their individual needs and goals. We partner with our community of advisors to continuously enhance our technology and supporting program to help them succeed in the income distribution market. For more information, please visit https://incomeconductor.com/

About Independent Advisor Solutions by SEI

Independent Advisor Solutions by SEI provides independent financial advisors with wealth management services through outsourced investment strategies, administration and technology services, and practice management programs. It is through these services that SEI helps advisors save time, grow revenues, and differentiate themselves in the market. With a history of financial strength, stability, and transparency, Independent Advisor Solutions has been serving the independent financial advisor market for more than 25 years, has 7,500 advisors who work with SEI, and $75.1 billion in advisors’ assets under management (as of Dec. 31, 2020). Independent Advisor Solutions is a strategic business unit of SEI. For more information, visit seic.com/advisors.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions designed to help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of Dec. 31, 2020, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers approximately $1 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including approximately $369 billion in assets under management and $787 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

