Onsite Partners, Inc. CEO Transition

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Miles Adcox has been leading Onsite and affiliate companies for nearly two decades, and during this time the organization has served tens of thousands of clients through in-person intensives, workshops, educational trainings, clinical residency programs, leadership development initiatives, philanthropic partnership efforts, and most recently, online courses and behavioral services in a virtual setting. During his tenure with Onsite, Adcox has also established himself as a thought leader and visionary within the behavioral health industry, and for the past year he has expanded his focus to include succession planning and further establishing his advocacy-oriented platform on the national stage.



As such, Onsite launched a search for a CEO to step in and support Miles in running the organization, and to collaborate with him and the team in positioning the company for the next phase of growth. The nationwide search process was extensive given the priorities of protecting the unique culture of Onsite, maintaining the high level of clinical excellence, and preserving the strong reputation of the brand while implementing its mission-driven growth initiatives.

While there were many incredibly qualified candidates with a wide range of skills and experience, Onsite is excited to announce the selection of Julie R. Smith as the next Chief Executive Officer. Julie stands out as uniquely qualified to both embrace and preserve the special nature of the work at Onsite while bringing the experience of scaling organizations with significant social impact.

As Adcox transitions into the role of Proprietor and Chairman, he does not plan on fully stepping away from Onsite and has established a plan with Smith to ensure the continuity of all things Onsite. He will be moving further into a role that can best serve the team and the company’s mission. In his new capacity he will continue to represent Onsite externally, maintaining the vision of the organization, foster the culture and support new growth initiatives.



“We feel very fortunate that Julie is willing to bring her experience and success in leadership and management to our team. Julie is a strong servant leader who is passionate about our mission and has extensive experience leading companies towards achieving their vision while remaining committed to quality and culture,” said Adcox. “Julie has an impressive track record as an executive and thought leader within the health care continuum.”

Smith brings over 25 years of executive leadership within consumer services industries including health care, technology and education to Onsite. Her specific expertise in scaling multi-unit organizations that operate internationally, and within highly regulated industries, will prove beneficial to Onsite as the company moves into this next growth phase.

“As the country moves through the pandemic and the subsequent economic impact, and as we face the divisions that have emerged through our political discourse and our continued pursuit for a more just and empathetic world, I am thrilled to be joining an organization that is uniquely positioned to address this moment.” Smith continued, “I’m honored to be given the opportunity to work with Miles and the other amazing professionals of Onsite to amplify the reach of this mission-driven organization.”

Smith has served as Chief Executive Officer for Homewatch CareGivers, LLC, which was preceded by careers with Lincoln Educational Services and The Princeton Review. Smith attained her MBA in International Management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management and her BA in Business from the University of Denver – Daniels College of Business.

About Onsite Partners, Inc.

Onsite Partners, Inc is a holding company of behavioral services organizations: Onsite Workshops, Milestones, and Onsite at The Oaks. The Onsite family of brands provides services to thousands of clients annually from the United States and Europe, thru in person and virtual settings. Through these companies, Onsite curates transformational emotional health experiences that combine some of the best therapeutic and clinical minds in the country with its signature healing hospitality. Recently Onsite launched a series of virtual offerings and will be expanding this platform in 2021. Onsite offers experiential group programs, counseling intensives, digital courses, and innovative residential trauma treatment that bolster empathy, self-awareness, compassion, and resilience. Onsite’s mission is to change lives and reconnect the world by enhancing emotional health and intelligence. Our work has been featured on 20/20, Good Morning America, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Marie Claire, People, Dr. Phil Show, and The Doctors.

