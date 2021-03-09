Jostens Partners With Tarleton State University To Transform Official Ring Program

Innovative new programs promote legacy of ring tradition to current students and alumni

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the nation’s leading provider of custom class jewelry, graduation products, and yearbooks serving the K-12 and college education markets, has launched a new initiative with Tarleton State University (TX) to revitalize the school’s longstanding official class ring program.

Like many colleges and universities across the country, Tarleton State University has a rich tradition of offering an “official” class ring design to students and alumni, crafted with meaningful and consistent elements that connect Tarleton graduates over the course of generations.

Tarleton State University, a founding member of The Texas A&M University system, has partnered with Jostens on their official ring tradition for more than 40 years.

“Jostens has been honored to be Tarleton’s Official Ring partner for decades, and is excited to bring innovation to an already outstanding program,” said Tamela Herczeg, Jostens Director for New Business Development and Alumni Relations. “The investment the school is making to ensure their Official Ring tradition not only survives, but thrives for generations to come is inspiring.”

The Jostens partnership includes a wide range of marketing support and new digital content offerings, including a digital magazine and podcast. But the largest and most signature element of the partnership so far has been the unveiling of a bronze statue of Tarleton’s Official Ring earlier this school year. The statue, which stands seven-feet tall at the intersection of Rudder and Texan Way, has quickly become a campus landmark.

“The Tarleton ring is a treasured part of the long-held traditions of the University and its students and alumni,” President James Hurley said. “It not only represents the hard work needed to earn a degree, but it also signifies its wearer as part of an elite group foreseen by our founder, John Tarleton, more than 120 years ago. This beautiful statue will remind current, past, and future students of that legacy.”

“Official ring traditions like Tarleton’s weave a tapestry of tradition and belonging for future generations,” continued Herczeg. “Jostens has been privileged to work side by side with Jessica Evans of Tarleton for many years, and continue to be in awe at the dedication and commitment to preserving and growing this tradition from the Tarleton family.”

As its partner and provider of Tarleton’s Official Class Ring Program, Jostens will work closely with school officials and students on preserving important elements of the ring design and program that have sustained over time, while enhancing program elements to reach and engage even more UT Tyler students and alumni. For more information on Jostens official ring program innovation and services, contact trustedpartner@jostens.com.

About Jostens

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, graduation products, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is owned by Platinum Equity and can be found online at www.jostens.com.

Attachments

Jeff Peterson JOSTENS 952.830.3348 jeff.peterson@jostens.com