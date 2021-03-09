Beyond Meat® Expands Product Distribution

/EIN News/ -- Beyond Sausage Hot Italian® launching at over 400 Walmart stores and Beyond Meat Cookout Classic™ expanding to approximately 500 Walmart stores



EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, today announced its latest expansion of product offerings at Walmart. Starting this week, within the approximately 2,400 Walmart locations nationwide in which Beyond Meat products are currently sold, Walmart will be adding Beyond Sausage Hot Italian® to the fresh meat aisle at more than 400 stores as well as expanding the frozen Cookout Classic value-pack to approximately 500 stores.

This increased distribution at Walmart is Beyond Meat’s second in the past year and is part of Beyond Meat’s effort to increase worldwide accessibility to simple, plant-based meat products made without GMOs or bioengineered ingredients. As demand for plant-based meat continues to rise, this increased distribution complements the company’s expansive retail presence at approximately 28,000 retail outlets across the U.S. in which consumers have made their preference for Beyond Meat clear: according to the 52-week SPINS and NPD data ending December 2020, Beyond Meat was the #1 selling plant-based meat brand in the refrigerated category at grocery stores1 and across foodservice2.

“We are thrilled by the continued growth with Walmart and the opportunity to offer Walmart customers increased accessibility to a larger selection of our delicious and better-for-you plant-based products,” said Chuck Muth, Chief Growth Officer, Beyond Meat. “As more households continue to buy our products and buy them more frequently, we’re excited to satisfy the growing demand through increased product offerings and distribution.”

Beyond Meat first launched its products at Walmart in 2015. Since then, Beyond Meat offerings at Walmart have expanded to include the Beyond Burger®, Beyond Sausage Brat Original, and Beyond Breakfast Sausage® patties, along with the latest additions of Beyond Sausage Hot Italian and Cookout Classic.

Beyond Sausage Hot Italian is a plant-based sausage designed to look, sizzle, and satisfy like pork. Compared to traditional pork sausage, Beyond Sausage offers more protein and iron with less total and saturated fat and no cholesterol, antibiotics or hormones. Cookout Classic provides everything that customers love about the juicy, meaty taste and texture of the Beyond Burger with the added convenience of being sold frozen in a value-pack designed to feed the whole family. After last summer’s successful limited-edition launch of Cookout Classic, Beyond Meat is reintroducing the item as a permanent SKU.

_______________________

1 SPINS 52 weeks ending 12/27/20 refrigerated plant-based meat alternatives, Total US Food

2 NPD Supply Track 52 weeks ending 12/31/20 plant-based proteins, Total US excluding commercial large chains and food stores

Commitment to Improving Human Health

Beyond Meat is committed to serving consumers’ growing demand for delicious, better-for-you and sustainable protein with products that are simple and made from plants with no GMOs or bioengineered ingredients. The company is dedicated to supporting academic and scientific studies into the impacts of plant-based meats on health and the findings from a clinical study using Beyond Meat’s plant-based products were recently published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition . In the study conducted at Stanford University, researchers evaluated the impact of replacing animal-based meat with Beyond Meat’s plant-based meats over an 8-week period on cholesterol levels (including LDL), heart disease risk factors including TMAO levels, and body weight, and found improvement in key health metrics when participants replaced animal-based meat with Beyond Meat’s plant-based meat. The results provide yet another data point in a growing field of research about how plant-based meat can help people live healthier lives. Visit Beyond Meat’s store locator to find Beyond Meat products at a store near you.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, hormones, antibiotics, or cholesterol. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based meat, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of December 31, 2020, Beyond Meat had products available at approximately 122,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 80 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and @BeyondMeatOfficial on TikTok.

Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 1, 2021 as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

