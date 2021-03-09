New Book of Poetry Leads Readers on a Soul-Searching Experience That Examines Their Ties to Nature

Accomplished author Liesel Kippen shares her experiences through thought-provoking prose in her latest release, ‘Cherry Blossoms’

/EIN News/ -- BERWICK, Australia, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In life’s darkest moments, poetry has the ability to uplift and inspire. After the publication of several works of poetry, author Liesel Kippen is proud to release her latest collection, “Cherry Blossoms.” This new book contains 15 powerful pieces of poetry that speak to the heart with messaging that expresses the importance of hope, love and beautifully painful moments that define the human experience. Written with readers young and old in mind, Kippen effectively shares her passion for life through writing.

Containing free verse and traditional rhyme, this collection of poetry focuses on the hidden beauty within nature and our relationship with it. Each poem also contains images that helps the reader visualize the world Kippen is building with each verse. With a dedication to encourage and motivate those feeling hopeless during a tumultuous time in history, Kippen focuses on the presence of a positive mindset.

Beautifully detailing the vast treasures that exist all around us, the narrative in “Chery Blossoms” immerses readers of all backgrounds through profoundly descriptive language.

“[The poems in this book] are beautifully exciting and descriptive… [the] imagery is powerful and descriptions are vivid,” says a Barnes & Noble reviewer. “The writer captures the essence of nature in her poems and gives us a glimpse of life itself. Powerfully riveting!”

Kippen plans on releasing additional works in the future to fulfill her ever-growing devotion for writing. “Cherry Blossoms” is memorable for taking inspiration from nature and its many forms and crafting a reading experience that undoubtedly impacts readers looking to be charmed by a fresh, authentic perspective on the beauty that exists all around us.

“Cherry Blossoms”

By Liesel Kippen

ISBN: 9781504324281 (softcover)

Available at the Balboa Press AU Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Liesel Kippen has been a primary and secondary school teacher for the past 27 years. She received her Bachelor of Education degree from Edgewood University in South Africa. She has presented a number of writing workshops for Victorian teachers. A celebrated author since 2017, her additional works include cookbooks such as “Lee’s Delicious Treats” and “Liesel’s Quick & Easy Dishes” and other books of poetry including “Inspirational Thoughts”, “Poetry and Poetic Devices”, “Coffee Time Inspirational Verses” and “Silver Bells”. She currently resides in Berwick, Victoria.

Balboa Press Australia is a division of Hay House, Inc., a leading provider in publishing products that specialise in self-help and the mind, body and spirit genre. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the Author Solutions self-publishing model. For more information or to start publishing today, visit balboapress.com.au/ or call 1800 050 315.

Courtney Vasquez LAVIDGE 4803067065 cvasquez@lavidge.com