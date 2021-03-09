dpiX and TNO at Holst Centre Sign MOU to Formalize Partnership

/EIN News/ -- Colorado Springs, Colo., USA, and Eindhoven, North Brabant, NL, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dpiX and TNO at Holst Centre today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to expand the two companies’ collaboration in thin-film semiconductor and electronics research, development, prototyping and manufacturing. The partnership will enable growth for both organizations.



“We’re poised to take full advantage of a major boost to the U.S. semiconductor industry that the CHIPS for America Act could make possible,” said Frank Caris, CEO and president of dpiX. “With TNO at Holst Centre as a partner, we’ll be able to expand even further.”



dpiX holds the distinct advantage of running the largest A-Si semiconductor fabrication facility outside of Asia. TNO at Holst Centre brings with it an ecosystem of partnerships in industry and academia. Identifying interests and specific product needs in these areas will continue to create demand for dpiX’s manufacturing output.



“This unique partnership combines TNO at Holst Centre’s research and prototyping capabilities with the engineering and fabrication facilities of dpiX. Together, we will continue to advance our manufacturing and design expertise and capacity in flat-panel and assembly technologies,” said Ton van Mol, CEO of TNO at Holst Centre. “We’re also now looking into other applications such as LED displays and sensor systems.”



The new MOU represents the formalization of an ongoing partnership between dpiX and TNO at Holst Centre. The two have been working together for several years on the development of flexible medical detectors.



About dpiX

dpiX was established in 1999 in Silicon Valley, Calif., with the support of the United States Department of Defense and private investors. From its current headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colo., where the company invested over $250M in a unique semiconductor production facility (the largest A-Si semiconductor cleanroom facility outside of Asia), dpiX provides the foundation for some of today’s most innovative solutions in the medical, industrial, military and security imaging fields. dpiX is the market leader in state-of-the-art optical semiconductors for radiology (A-Si). In addition, dpiX partners with strategic and innovative partners, offering research, design, prototyping and manufacturing capabilities in a trusted and IP-secure semiconductor facility. Current shareholders include Siemens Healthineers, Philips, Thales and Varex. Learn more at dpiX.com.



About TNO at Holst Centre

Holst Centre is an independent research and innovation centre, jointly operated by imec and TNO. Holst Centre develops technology that responds to the global societal challenges of tomorrow and contributes to a healthier and more sustainable world. Their innovations are aimed at improving the vitality and wellbeing of people and ensuring sustainable environments. Holst Centre strengthens the economic power of our industry partners by developing world-class, breakthrough technology solutions that can be brought to markets. To help solve global challenges, they connect the Dutch Brainport region with an ecosystem of industry partners and academia, enabling them to take advantage of each other's profound expertise. Learn more at HolstCentre.com.

