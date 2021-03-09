Scapa Healthcare Expands Topical Skin Care Capabilities at its Dallas, TX Technology Center

Supports Growing Demand for Custom Development and Manufacturing of Topical Skin Care Solutions in Wound Care, Ostomy, Incontinence, Personal Care and Cosmetic Applications

/EIN News/ -- WINDSOR, Conn., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scapa Healthcare, the trusted strategic partner of choice for the world’s leading companies in advanced wound care, consumer wellness and medical device & fixation, announced today the expansion and enhancement of its Technology Center in Dallas, TX. The company has undertaken significant investment in its topical skin care capabilities to meet increasing customer demands for medicated topical and cosmetic products. This includes tripling the size of the facility from 25,000 sq. ft. to 75,000 sq. ft., the installation of new state-of-the-art high volume USP purified water process system, stability chambers, UDI coding systems to meet FDA guidelines and customer requirements for labeling and automated ERP and WMS systems. Furthermore, the Dallas facility is reinforcing Scapa’s corporate responsibility and sustainability efforts with the recycling all of the plant’s external waste.



The Dallas Center of Excellence (COE) provides fully integrated custom development and manufacturing of both liquid and powder topical skin care solutions in wound care, ostomy, incontinence, personal care, and cosmetic applications from concept to commercialization. Products include creams, lotions, emulsions, gels, suspensions, hot fill solids and loose powders.

The highly-qualified Research & Development team is uniquely positioned to provide technically complex formulations and further support customers with regulatory services including extensive lab testing; safety testing (both In-vitro and In-vivo); primary research; filing patents; 510(k)s filing; undertaking clinical testing; and in-house stability studies.

The site is ISO 13485 certified and FDA registered to produce OTC drugs, medical devices, liquids and powders for the healthcare and cosmetic industries. Its manufacturing space features compounding equipment that has the ability to blend multi-faceted materials that provide enhanced product functionality to the end customer. State-of-the-art filling equipment can accommodate a wide range of tube compositions and sizes, as well as various formulas thicknesses into bottles, jars and pouches.

“Scapa Healthcare continues to make substantial investments in facility expansions and upgrades that keep us at the forefront of the skin care product development industry,” said John Petreanu, president of Scapa Healthcare. “Our R&D, supply chain, operations and quality teams work together to produce world-class products, while leveraging our manufacturing know-how to shorten development and launch timelines. This allows us to create value for our customers by delivering differentiated solutions that give them a sustainable competitive advantage in the marketplace.”

Learn more about Scapa Healthcare’s Dallas capabilities and services here.

About Scapa Healthcare

Scapa Healthcare is the trusted strategic partner of choice for the world’s leading companies in advanced wound care, consumer wellness and medical device & fixation. Our strategy is to partner with market leaders to develop and manufacture innovative skin friendly medical device fixation and topical solutions. Through pursuing these partnerships, Scapa now provides integrated services to the top global MedTech companies. Our state-of-the-art facilities enable Scapa Healthcare to offer customers the whole spectrum of production services from inception through to market delivery. For more information visit: scapahealthcare.com or email healthcare@scapa.com

Media Contact Hillary Lima SVM Public Relations and Marketing Communications hillary.lima@svmpr.com (401) 490-9700