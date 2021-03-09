HVR Expands Snowflake Partnership, Joins Partner Connect

HVR’s inclusion in Snowflake’s Partner Connect allows joint customers to integrate essential business data from a variety of sources and formats into Snowflake for data-driven analytics

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HVR , the leading independent provider of real-time cloud data replication technology, today announced its availability within the Snowflake Data Cloud through Snowflake’s Partner Connect. This expanded partnership offers Snowflake customers a two-week trial of HVR, allowing customers to seamlessly integrate HVR’s cloud data replication technology with their Snowflake accounts.



"Including HVR in Snowflake’s Partner Connect program helps us meet customers wherever they are in their data journey - whether that is in the early stages of cloud data ingestion or simply needing to spin up a new project quickly - to help them ingest data directly into Snowflake,” said Dennis Concannon, director of channels and partners, HVR. “As a Technology Partner with Elite Status, joint customers can trust that they are using the best solutions for extracting the highest value from their business data.”

HVR enables Snowflake customers to continuously integrate high volumes of SAP and essential business data into Snowflake’s platform, making it accessible for real-time analytics that inform strategic business decisions.

Fueled by low-impact data replication technology, HVR continuously integrates data from multiple on-prem and cloud-based sources, delivering it in real-time to Snowflake. HVR’s unique Change Data Capture (CDC) technology and distributed architecture provide a flexible and secure solution to unlock siloed SAP and other business data, delivering it to Snowflake for actionable insights. Together, Snowflake and HVR provide customers with a 360-degree view of their enterprise and support key stakeholders as they make data-driven decisions.

“We launched Partner Connect in 2018 to help our customers accelerate time-to-value through pre-built integrations with existing partner tools and technologies partners,” said Harsha Karpe, Snowflake Senior Product Manager. “We are excited to now have HVR available to the entire Snowflake community to fulfill a wide range of data integration and replication use cases for technical and business users within the enterprise.”

To get started, Snowflake customers can select HVR from within Partner Connect in their Snowflake account. Users can seamlessly launch and begin loading data in minutes, without having to leave Snowflake’s single, integrated platform. Customers can easily and quickly begin integrating essential business data from multiple sources, including SAP, for informed, strategic decision making on the freshest data possible.

To learn more about how HVR can integrate SAP and other data sources with Snowflake, visit the Snowflake Technology Partner page at https://www.snowflake.com/technology-partners/hvr/ .

Connect with HVR

Read our blog: www.hvr-software.com/blog/

Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/hvr_software

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hvrsoftware/

About HVR

HVR provides a real-time cloud data replication solution that supports enterprise modernization efforts. The HVR platform is a reliable, secure, and scalable way to quickly and efficiently integrate large data volumes in complex environments, enabling real-time data updates, access, and analysis. Global market leaders in a variety of industries trust HVR to address their real-time data integration challenges and revolutionize their businesses. HVR is a privately held company based in San Francisco, with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.