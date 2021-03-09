Urban SDK and Amazon Web Services Collaborate to Modernize Operations in the Public Sector

As AWS grows public sector presence, Urban SDK is innovating the space through its cloud-based mobility and safety analytics platform developed to create smarter cities

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban SDK – a SaaS company providing data analytics and predictive insights to cities, empowering them to make data-driven policy decisions and plan more integrated communities – today announces its participation in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector Partner Program to continue to drive innovation within the public sector.



In collaboration with AWS, Urban SDK will work to bypass common constraints in the public sector, including having localized servers to store data, mitigation concerns, security concerns and more, ultimately modernizing the way government entities operate.

“Most government entities are currently using antiquated processes and are generally behind the curve on adopting new technologies and creating a digital infrastructure,” said Drew Messer, CEO and co-founder of Urban SDK. “We see the future of public agencies being cloud-based, which is why collaborating with AWS is crucial as it continues to prioritize growth in this sector.”

The AWS Public Sector Partner Program recognizes cloud-based solutions across government, space, education and nonprofits around the world with the goal of working together to grow public sector business through alignment with sales, marketing, funding, capture and proposal teams.

To be considered for the program, Urban SDK completed specific trainings, including the AWS Well-Architected Framework, a step-by-step guide for cloud architects to utilize when building secure, high-performing, resilient and efficient infrastructure for their applications and workloads.

Urban SDK recently received $1.66 million in funding from the Florida Opportunity Fund and DeepWork Capital . Between its funding and its work with AWS, Urban SDK is poised to expand into new markets and provide 90,000 state and local government agencies across the United States with the necessary tools to plan the interconnected cities of the future. For more information, visit www.urbansdk.com .

About Urban SDK

Urban SDK is a next-generation smart mobility platform connecting city and transportation planners to the reliable data sources they need to accelerate mobility intelligence, improve decision quality and unlock a higher quality of life for communities.

The platform enables unlimited data integrations of real-time data sources, geo-spatial analytics, workflow automation and predictive intelligence on a singular, manageable platform. It also combines leading data collection practices with performance measurement analytics to better inform decision-makers within local and state governments as they evaluate policy and projects to improve infrastructure.

