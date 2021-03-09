Asian Food Delivery App Chowbus Arrives in Dallas, Texas

The Chowbus app connects Dallas residents with local hidden gems to discover authentic Asian food

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chowbus , a food-delivery platform connecting food lovers with high-quality, authentic Asian food and empowering local restaurants and stores to grow their business, today announced that its food-delivery services are available in Dallas, Texas.



Dallas residents can now use the Chowbus app to order delivery from 30+ local, independent Asian restaurants in the Dallas region including Hunan Bistro, Fat Ni BBQ, Yin Tang Spicy Hot Pot, Meet Fresh, and Mifen Prince. Delivery is available to all metro downtown areas, as well as Frisco, Carrollton, Allen, Plano, Richardson, The Colony, and Addison.

Chowbus’ focus on authentic Asian food and a frictionless user experience makes Chowbus different from other delivery services. The Chowbus app is dish-focused and uses high-quality photography so users can easily browse a restaurant’s top dishes. Additionally, the app offers a “bundling” feature that lets Dallas food enthusiasts order items from multiple restaurants in a single delivery with no added fees. With a Chowbus membership, customers have access to unlimited free delivery, even on long-distance deliveries, and exclusive rewards.

Chowbus’ Dallas debut follows a period of rapid expansion for the company. Since the beginning of 2019, Chowbus has expanded into over a dozen major North American cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Toronto. Dallas marks the company’s third Texas location, after launching in Houston and Austin in 2020. In total, the service now works with thousands of restaurants in over 30 cities worldwide. In the past year, the company’s impressive expansion has been a driving factor to its record revenue growth of 700%.

“We’re beyond excited to help Dallas restaurants reach more customers,” said Linxin Wen, co-founder and CEO of Chowbus. “The pandemic has been tough on all local businesses, but especially on Asian-owned restaurants. We’re committed to helping these restaurants expand their customer base through this launch.”

Chowbus is committed to being true partners to the restaurants on its platform. The company provides every restaurant on the platform high-quality photography, marketing insights, and more, helping them boost sales and achieve lasting growth.

To learn more about Chowbus, visit chowbus.com.

*Cut-off times for ordering may apply to food lovers in the suburbs and some areas of the city.

About Chowbus

Chowbus is a food delivery platform that empowers local independent restaurants and stores with the technology, tools, and marketing to grow their business. Founded in 2016 by CEO Linxin Wen and CTO Suyu Zhang, Chowbus helps people discover local Asian cuisine that isn’t easily found on traditional third-party delivery apps.

Chowbus provides a curated list of high-quality mom-and-pop restaurants and stores (paired with real food pictures), a unique bundling feature that allows users to order from multiple restaurants in a single delivery with no added fees, and reliable delivery service. The company raised $63 million last year and has grown revenue by 700% since the beginning of the pandemic. The app is currently available in 27 cities across North America.

