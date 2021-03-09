THE CATALYST ACCELERATOR ANNOUNCES NEWEST COHORT: ON-ORBIT SERVICING, ASSEMBLY, AND MANUFACTURING (OSAM)

SEEKING TECHNOLOGIES THAT EXTEND OPERATIONAL LIFETIME OF SATELLITES

/EIN News/ -- COLORADO SPRINGS, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Catalyst Accelerator (Catalyst), powered by the United States Space Force (USSF), announces a new cohort, On-Orbit Servicing, Assembly and Manufacturing (OSAM), commencing April 27, 2021. The goal of Catalyst, is to increase USSF awareness and rapid acquisition of commercial, dual-use space technology by providing relevant business development training to Accelerator companies and connecting these entrepreneurs with users, decision makers, and potential new customers in the Department of Defense (DoD), government, and commercial realms. Eight companies will be chosen to participate in the virtual program.

“How might we leverage key technologies that enable on-orbit servicing and manufacturing to enhance spacecraft resiliency and shift the way the USSF conducts operations?” This is the current problem that the USSF is trying to solve. Future on-orbit servicing capabilities and in-space manufacturing will extend operational lifetimes of satellites which will reduce lifecycle costs and enable new systems and missions. Applicants for the Accelerator will bring innovative technology and an entrepreneurial spirit to the problem set.

The 12-week Accelerator, sponsored in part by Booz Allen Hamilton with Leidos as the Platform Sponsor, will be held virtually and provide cohort participants with the skills, knowledge, and opportunity to enter the Defense sector with their dual-use technology. At the end of the Accelerator, the cohort will have the opportunity to pitch to government stakeholders, industry leaders and commercial investors during a demonstration day. The Accelerator will enable cohort companies to raise awareness of their capabilities to solicit additional capital or follow-on government funding for further technological development.

KiMar Gartman, the Catalyst Accelerator Program Director, states, “The topic of this Accelerator is a critical one. By servicing space craft while in orbit, we will reduce response times, revolutionize how satellites are designed, and save taxpayer dollars. This is the hot topic in space, and we look forward to finding companies with innovative technologies that want to expand their market footprint into the Department of Defense.”

Applications for the On-Orbit Servicing, Assembly & Manufacturing Accelerator will be closing March 29th at 8am MST. The Catalyst Accelerator will be holding an “Ask Me Anything” session on March 17th at 10am to address inquiries related to the current Catalyst Accelerator Problem Statement along with other general program questions that potential applicants may have.

For updates and other relevant announcements regarding the OSAM Accelerator, follow this cohort on social media with #CASAM. Interested applicants may learn more about the program and apply on the Catalyst Accelerator’s website, https://catalystaccelerator.space/casam-on-orbit-servicing-assembly-and-manufacturing/.

About Catalyst Accelerator

The United States Space Force’s Catalyst Accelerator is a NewSpace-focused defense and national security industry accelerator, headquartered on the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI) in Colorado Springs, Colorado. CCTI is a collaborative ecosystem where industry, small business, entrepreneurs, startups, government, academia, and investors intersect with Colorado’s aerospace and defense industry to create community, spark innovation and stimulate business growth. The Catalyst Accelerator is a collaborative program hosted by Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI, a Colorado 501(c)3) in partnership with the United States Space Force, and the Air Force Research Laboratory to provide a robust, mentor-driven curriculum for accelerator teams.

Mrs. KiMar Gartman Catalyst Accelerator 719-394-0606 KiMar.Gartman@CatalystCampus.Org