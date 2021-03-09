Maxim Group Co Presents: The Search

An Enticing New Campaign from the Maxim Family Takes Audiences on a Harrowing Journey for the Perfect Light

/EIN News/ -- City of Industry, CA, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Group Co has released a series of promotional videos, entitled "The Search," with creative direction from distinguished Hollywood professionals, Kurt Gefke and Pele Kudren.

The first in a series of stylistic shorts premiered this January with a complete director’s cut film slated for later this month. With fashion-forward art direction and cinematic dream-like sequences, the premise of the campaign is "The Search” for the perfect light. Through a rollout of multiple short clips, a visionary story transports the audience into a vast world of lighting.

The storyline shows male and female counterparts as they explore a mysterious hallway with curiously lit rooms. Glimpsing into the light shining through the keyholes, the heroes are transported to fantastic settings featuring stylized vignettes, all remarkably illuminated. The series of shorts showcase the various styles that Maxim Group Co. offers, from Modern to Minimalist to Traditional and more. These include lighting products from the entire Maxim family of brands: Maxim, ET2 Contemporary, and Studio M Lighting. The Search features some of their newest collections like the Wings and award-winning collections such as the Rinkle.

Gefke and Kudren’s wealth of experience as production designers bring an elevated vision to this project and marks a distinct transition in their commercial portfolio, showcasing the lighting as the main character. According to Gefke, "Our main idea was to show our characters looking into different worlds, all informed by the products displayed, and give us a feeling of variety and choice. The thought was, 'If you choose this fixture, this is the kind of world you can build for yourself."'

Maxim Lighting is a proud multi-generational brand built on ingenuity, passion, and dedication. For the last 50 years, Maxim Group Co. has led the lighting industry in value, innovation, and dedication to customer satisfaction.

View “The Search” on our YouTube channel here and to find out more about the products showcased in the films visit us here.

www.maximlighting.com

Attachment

Adena Sperling Maxim Lighting 626-956-4200 marketing@maximlighting.com