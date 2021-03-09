Triumph Gold Expands Technical Team and Appoints Chief Technical Officer

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Gold Corp (TSX-V: TIG) (OTCMKTS: TIGCF) (“Triumph Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the formation of a full-time technical team focused on the advancement of the 100% owned, road-accessible Freegold Mountain Project within the prolific Dawson Range Copper-Gold Belt in Yukon, Canada. The flagship Project is host to three NI 43-101 Mineral Deposits and covers an extensive section of the Big Creek Fault zone, a regional structure directly related to epithermal gold and silver mineralization as well as gold-rich porphyry copper mineralization.



Since joining the Company as Lead Director in June 2020, Brian Bower has been establishing and developing an experienced geological team to work alongside Jesse Halle, VP Exploration. “Brian Bower has been working to aggressively advance our understanding of not only the Freegold Mountain Project, but the whole Dawson Range District as we continue to expand Triumph’s land holdings in the area,” said John Anderson Chairman and CEO. “Brian’s success in building strong technical teams is supported by the discovery and development of projects such as New Gold’s New Afton Mine and Blackwater Project, as well as significant contributions to the South Kemess, Mount Milligan, and Casino Deposits.”

In tandem with the expansion of the technical team, Brian Bower officially opened the Triumph Gold Technical Office in Kelowna, BC this past October, with the appointment of Brian May as Chief Geoscientist and Marty Henning as Principal Geologist.

Brian May brings over 15 years of mineral exploration, mining project evaluation, advanced geological modeling, technical writing, and production geology experience throughout BC, Nevada, Arizona, and California. “Having worked with Brian May at New Afton and Blackwater, I know how fortunate we are to have him join the Triumph Gold team. Brian has a keen understanding of Cordilleran geology and can simplify complex geological environments. His knowledge of advanced exploration techniques and modelling has already been a game changer for Triumph and the Freegold Mountain Project,” said Brian Bower.

Marty Henning also has 15 years of work in mineral exploration, including extensive experience in underground mining, and is able to bridge the gap from mineral discovery to mine development and production. Most notably, Marty was involved in the development, construction, production and rehabilitation of the New Afton block cave mine in Kamloops. “I also worked closely with Marty Henning at New Afton. Triumph Gold has added a unique and specialized geologist to work with the technical team. Marty’s past technical experience and strength in mentoring others will be monumental in helping our technical team understand the mineral potential in the Freegold Mountain Project and advance the project,” added Brian Bower.

The Kelowna group has been working closely with Triumph Gold’s existing technical team to construct new targets and expand on the already impressive resources throughout the Freegold Mountain Project. “The group has meticulously reviewed project data from the past 80 years of exploration, including 142,000 meters of drilling, and is now finalizing plans for an exciting 2021 program of resource expansion and discovery,” says Jesse Halle, VP Exploration. “The group is collaboratively utilizing combined strengths and new technologies to effectively grow known resources and unlock key areas for exploration throughout the 200 square kilometre Freegold Mountain Project, as well as the Tad/Toro and recently acquired Big Creek property, all within the Dawson Range Copper-Gold District.”

The Company is also pleased to announce that Graeme Hopkins has been promoted to Chief Technical Officer of Triumph Gold Corp. Graeme has been with the Company as the GIS and Database Manager since 2008. “Throughout the history of the Company Graeme has been responsible for countless essential roles and has contributed significantly to our success,” said John Anderson, CEO. He adds “We have never been so confident about our assets on the ground; underpinned by a world class technical team, we are well positioned to advance our projects and are very excited about Triumph’s plans going forward.”

Triumph Gold Corp. is a Canadian based, growth-oriented gold exploration and development company with a district scale land package in mining friendly Yukon. The Company’s 100% owned, road accessible, flagship Freegold Mountain Project is located in the Dawson Range and is host to three NI 43-101 Mineral Deposits (Nucleus, Revenue, and Tinta Hill). The Project covers an extensive section of the Big Creek Fault zone, a northwest-trending structure directly related to epithermal gold and silver mineralization as well as gold-rich porphyry copper mineralization. The Company, led by an experienced management team, is focused on creating value through the advancement of its strategic “gold first” exploration program. For more information, please visit triumphgoldcorp.com.

