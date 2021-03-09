LogMeIn’s GoToConnect Enables Customers’ Permanent Shift to Flexible Work with Refreshed Experience Including New Features and Product Bundling

GoToConnect announces new bundling with LogMeIn products LastPass, GoToWebinar, GoToAssist, GoToRoom, and contact center offerings plus new features to empower customers to connect from anywhere

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc., makers of remote and flexible work tools enabling the work-from-anywhere era, has released major updates to its Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) product, GoToConnect, including a refreshed mobile experience, updates to its Cloud Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions, new native integrations with Microsoft Teams, bundling options that bring together other LogMeIn products like LastPass, GoToWebinar, GoToAssist and more. Also, many GoToConnect options are now available as an ecommerce purchase to better enable customers to quickly and seamlessly empower their flexible workforce.



GoToConnect's customer-first mentality makes it a market-leading solution in UCaaS based on independent review sites like G2, Consumer Affairs, Google, GetVoIP and others. Through its simple, economical and robust cloud UCC platform, it’s the tool for employees to connect and collaborate from virtually anywhere, how and when they choose, while driving businesses forward. A pandemic has forever shifted the way businesses think about where, how and when people work. No longer are employees tied to the same desk in an office working 9-5, five days a week. Now more than ever work tools need to be flexible, cloud based, secure, and easy to buy, deploy and use. As business leaders and workers look to a post-pandemic world, it’s easy to envision a further shift from a fully remote workforce to a workforce truly capable of remaining productive from virtually anywhere. With that shift comes new challenges in balancing a hybrid experience, and businesses need to evolve their tech stack to keep up with the shift.

“Students left for the holidays, and then couldn’t come back due to the stay-at-home order. We had parents and students calling, asking what to do with their belongings still in their dorms. This would have overwhelmed our traditional PBX phone system,” said Lawrence Altomare, Manager, IT Networks, Saint Mary’s College of California. “The beauty of GoToConnect is in a matter of hours we had it figured out. We didn’t have to spend thousands of dollars on phone updates, we simply needed to change the call flow. It meant that all these people calling us could still reach us without interruption.”

A Refreshed GoToConnect Experience to Enable Productive Work From Anywhere:

As companies look to balance long-term remote work with those who will be returning to the office, it’s easier than ever to use GoToConnect to provide safeguarded communication with layered authentication and encryption networks to support employee’s UCC needs across devices. Whether they are at home, in the office or on-the-go. GoToConnect has launched new features and integrations based on customer feedback collected as businesses shifted from full-time office work to full-time remote work with the expectation that hybrid work models would become the new normal. New GoToConnect features to help support this new way of working include:

An updated mobile experience to make employees more productive: With the expectation that many employees will continue to work remote much of the time, GoToConnect enables these employees to receive and make work calls on their mobile device without using their personal number. The refreshed experience, as robust as the desktop application, offers improved features such as Find Me and Follow Me, Advance Call Flip, Shared Extension, Voicemail Transcriptions, and much more.

Native Integrations with Microsoft Teams to Simplify and Improve Workflow:

Updated GoToConnect Teams Connector: The GoToConnect Teams Connector provides a seamless and native integration for end-users with Microsoft Teams, thereby allowing users to continue to use Microsoft Teams with GoToConnect powering their telephony service on the back end with direct routing capabilities and advanced features like Click to Call and User Presence without leaving the Microsoft Teams application.

“During this past year it became very evident that many businesses were ill-equipped to support a remote or flexible workforce and the need for tools like GoToConnect skyrocketed. Now as we prepare for a life post-pandemic, one thing is clear, employees do not want to go back to the office full time and business leaders need to support that desire in order to retain talent. Employees want flexibility to work from home, collaborate in an office, or travel. And they need their technology to move with them,” said Paddy Srinivasan, Chief Product and Technology Officer at LogMeIn. “Since its launch, GoToConnect has been a trusted customer favorite for its simplicity and ease of use. With today’s announcement we are expanding that value not only to build upon the already great user experience, but to add additional options to couple GoToConnect with LogMeIn’s other products like LastPass, GoToAssist and GoToWebinar or to simplify a user’s workflow by integrating with Microsoft Teams to further enable our customers to get work done on their terms.”

New Choices to Support Customer’s Flexible Working Needs:

GoToConnect has launched options to cater to the unique needs of each customer. These now offer the ability to add-on additional LogMeIn products to consolidate communications, collaboration, security and remote support from a single vendor. Options Include:

GoToConnect Basic - Simplified cloud telephony, messaging and meetings: Includes high quality and reliable PBX from GoToConnect and basic meeting and messaging features. Includes integrations with platforms like Outlook and GSuite. Designed with small business in mind. Pricing starts at $24/seat/month.

Includes high quality and reliable PBX from GoToConnect and basic meeting and messaging features. Includes integrations with platforms like Outlook and GSuite. Designed with small business in mind. Pricing starts at $24/seat/month. GoToConnect Standard Plus - Cloud telephony, messaging, meetings, password management and virtual events: GoToConnect Standard adds advanced features to its core voice, meeting and messaging capabilities. It’s designed to make it easier to stay connected to each other and includes 100+ award winning features such as Visual Dial Plan Editor and real time analytics. The Plus tier also adds password management with LastPass Teams and Basic Events with GoToWebinar Lite. Pricing starts at $34/user/month.

GoToConnect is available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Poland, Croatia, Denmark, Italy, Austria, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, and Mexico.

For more information on GoToConnect please visit: www.goto.com/connect

For more information on how LogMeIn can help solve your work-from-anywhere and security needs please visit: www.logmein.com

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc.’s category-defining products, such as GoTo, LastPass, Rescue, LogMeIn Central and more, unlock the potential of the modern workforce by making it possible for millions of people and businesses around the globe to do their best work simply and securely—on any device, from any location and at any time. A pioneer in remote work technology and a driving force behind today’s work-from-anywhere movement, LogMeIn has become one of the world’s largest SaaS companies with tens of millions of active users, more than 3,500 global employees, over $1.3 billion in annual revenue and approximately 2 million customers worldwide who use its software as an essential part of their daily lives. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and thousands of home offices around the globe.

