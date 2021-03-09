Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 951 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,841 in the last 365 days.

Hudson Technologies To Participate At ROTH Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- PEARL RIVER, N.Y., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) announced today that Brian F. Coleman, Chief Executive Officer and Nat Krishnamurti, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the ROTH Virtual Conference on Monday & Tuesday, March 15 & 16, 2021. Messrs. Coleman and Krishnamurti will be available from 9:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. ET both days, for one-on-one and small group meetings via teleconference.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable solutions for optimizing performance and enhancing reliability of commercial and industrial chiller plants and refrigeration systems. Hudson's proprietary RefrigerantSide® Services increase operating efficiency, provide energy and cost savings, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the plant’s carbon footprint while enhancing system life and reliability of operations at the same time. RefrigerantSide® Services can be performed at a customer's site as an integral part of an effective scheduled maintenance program or in response to emergencies. Hudson also offers SMARTenergy OPS®, which is a cloud-based Managed Software as a Service for continuous monitoring, Fault Detection and Diagnostics and real-time optimization of chilled water plants. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services for commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration uses. For further information on Hudson, please visit the Company's web site at www.hudsontech.com

Investor Relations Contact: Company Contact:
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau Brian F. Coleman, President & CEO
IMS Investor Relations Hudson Technologies, Inc.
(203) 972-9200 (845) 735-6000
jnesbett@institutionalms.com  bcoleman@hudsontech.com 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Hudson Technologies To Participate At ROTH Virtual Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.