Life Extension® Launches Dopamine Advantage

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help maintain healthy levels of dopamine in the brain, Life Extension has introduced Dopamine Advantage, an innovative formula designed to support cognitive performance, mood and overall brain health.

Dopamine is a neurotransmitter, or chemical messenger, well-known for its role in how we experience pleasure. Eager anticipation of eating, having sex, and getting positive comments on social media all involve the release of dopamine in specific areas of your brain. And, it turns out that this neurotransmitter is also essential to how you think, plan and focus. Unfortunately, levels decline over time.

To promote healthy dopamine levels, Life Extension’s Dopamine Advantage combines phellodendron tree bark and vitamin B12 as adenosylcobalamin. According to recent research, these two nutrients can support the brain’s levels of dopamine to help maintain overall cognitive health, contributing to positive mood while performing and focusing optimally.

“We chose these nutrients specifically for their potential to maintain healthy dopamine levels in the brain,” said Dr. Andrew G. Swick, Life Extension’s Chief Scientific Officer. “This represents an innovative new addition to our brain health product category”

A study published in 2016 in the European Journal of Medicinal Plants showed that Phellodendron amurense can inhibit an enzyme called monoamine oxidase-B (MAO-B for short). This enzyme breaks down dopamine, lowering the amount that's available to your brain cells. Meanwhile, a 2019 study in Cell Research showed that the adenosylcobalamin form of vitamin B12 prevented another enzyme, Leucine-Rich Repeat Kinase 2 (LRRK2), from depleting dopamine levels.

According to Life Extension’s Director of Education, Dr. Michael Smith, the new formula will benefit consumers seeking to maintain healthy levels of dopamine. “As a neurotransmitter, dopamine is produced in the brain and released into the synaptic gap, the microscopic space between neurons, relaying information from one neuron to the next,” he explained. “But factors such as nutrition deficiency, aging, environmental changes and stress can cause a decline in dopamine levels, affecting cognitive performance and motivation That’s why supplementing with nutrients that support cognitive health and complement a healthy lifestyle is important.”

Dopamine Advantage is a once-daily formula and is gluten free, vegetarian and non-GMO. For more information, visit LifeExtension.com/Dopamine.

