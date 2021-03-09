Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Director/PDMR shareholding

/EIN News/ -- NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME

March 8, 2021

Royal Dutch Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have been made a conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”), subject to performance conditions determined by the Remuneration Committee and Remuneration Committee discretion, as set out below.

LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN
PDMR DATE OF AWARD SHARE TYPE NUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED
Ben van Beurden March 5, 2021 RDSA 231,679
Jessica Uhl March 5, 2021 RDS.A 69,972
Harry Brekelmans March 5, 2021 RDSA 77,000
Ronan Cassidy March 5, 2021 RDSB 65,800
Donny Ching March 5, 2021 RDSA 57,400
Wael Sawan March 5, 2021 RDSA 98,000
Huibert Vigeveno March 5, 2021 RDSA 77,000
Maarten Wetselaar March 5, 2021 RDSA 77,000

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke                                                
Deputy Company Secretary                                       
                                                               
ENQUIRIES                                                         
                                                               
Shell Media Relations                                                    
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550                      
                                               
                                                               
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70   
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ben
Last Name(s) van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price 18.13
Volume 231,679
Total 4,200,340.27
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

231,679
18.13
4,200,340.27
Date of transaction March 5, 2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Jessica
Last Name(s) Uhl
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A American Depository Shares (RDS.A)
Identification Code US7802592060
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency USD
Price 43.85
Volume 69,972
Total 3,068,272.20
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

69,972
43.85
3,068,272.20
Date of transaction March 5, 2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Harry
Last Name(s) Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price 18.13
Volume 77,000
Total 1,396,010.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

77,000
18.13
1,396,010.00
Date of transaction March 5, 2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ronan
Last Name(s) Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency GBP
Price 14.88
Volume 65,800
Total 979,104.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

65,800
14.88
979,104.00
Date of transaction March 5, 2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Donny
Last Name(s) Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price 18.13
Volume 57,400
Total 1,040,662.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

57,400
18.13
1,040,662.00
Date of transaction March 5, 2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Wael
Last Name(s) Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price 18.13
Volume 98,000
Total 1,776,740.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

98,000
18.13
1,776,740.00
Date of transaction March 5, 2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Huibert
Last Name(s) Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Downstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price 18.13
Volume 77,000
Total 1,396,010.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

77,000
18.13
1,396,010.00
Date of transaction March 5, 2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Maarten
Last Name(s) Wetselaar
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Integrated Gas and New Energies Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price 18.13
Volume 77,000
Total 1,396,010.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

77,000
18.13
1,396,010.00
Date of transaction March 5, 2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue



