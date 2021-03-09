Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 946 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,838 in the last 365 days.

Director/PDMR shareholding

/EIN News/ -- NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME

March 8, 2021

Royal Dutch Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc as set out  below following the vesting of conditional awards granted in 2018 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”).

Details of the LTIP can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN
PDMR VESTING DATE SHARE TYPE NUMBER OF SHARES VESTED
Ben van Beurden March 5, 2021 RDSA 207,147
Jessica Uhl March 5, 2021 RDS.A 54,380
Harry Brekelmans March 5, 2021 RDSA 59,964
Ronan Cassidy March 5, 2021 RDSB 51,253
Donny Ching March 5, 2021 RDSA 44,700
Wael Sawan March 5, 2021 RDSA 51,242
Huibert Vigeveno March 5, 2021 RDSA 24,531
Maarten Wetselaar March 5, 2021 RDSA 59,964

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ben
Last Name(s) van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2018 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 207,147
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

207,147
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 5, 2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Uhl
Last Name(s) Jessica
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A American Depository Shares (RDS.A)
Identification Code US7802592060
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2018 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency USD
Price NIL
Volume 54,380
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

54,380
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 5, 2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Harry
Last Name(s) Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Projects and Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2018 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 59,964
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

59,964
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 5, 2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ronan
Last Name(s) Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2018 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency GBP
Price NIL
Volume 51,253
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

51,253
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 5, 2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Donny
Last Name(s) Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2018 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 44,700
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

44,700
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 5, 2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Wael
Last Name(s) Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2018 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 51,242
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

51,242
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 5, 2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Huibert
Last Name(s) Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Downstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2018 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 24,531
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

24,531
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 5, 2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Maarten
Last Name(s) Wetselaar
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Integrated Gas and New Energies Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2018 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency EUR
Price NIL
Volume 59,964
Total N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

59,964
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 5, 2021
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue



You just read:

Director/PDMR shareholding

Distribution channels: Companies, Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.