Director/PDMR shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME

March 8, 2021

Royal Dutch Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc as set out below following the vesting of conditional awards granted in 2018 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”).

Details of the LTIP can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN PDMR VESTING DATE SHARE TYPE NUMBER OF SHARES VESTED Ben van Beurden March 5, 2021 RDSA 207,147 Jessica Uhl March 5, 2021 RDS.A 54,380 Harry Brekelmans March 5, 2021 RDSA 59,964 Ronan Cassidy March 5, 2021 RDSB 51,253 Donny Ching March 5, 2021 RDSA 44,700 Wael Sawan March 5, 2021 RDSA 51,242 Huibert Vigeveno March 5, 2021 RDSA 24,531 Maarten Wetselaar March 5, 2021 RDSA 59,964

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ben Last Name(s) van Beurden 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2018 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency EUR Price NIL Volume 207,147 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



207,147

NIL

N/A Date of transaction March 5, 2021 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Uhl Last Name(s) Jessica 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A American Depository Shares (RDS.A) Identification Code US7802592060 Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2018 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency USD Price NIL Volume 54,380 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



54,380

NIL

N/A Date of transaction March 5, 2021 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Harry Last Name(s) Brekelmans 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Projects and Technology Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2018 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency EUR Price NIL Volume 59,964 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



59,964

NIL

N/A Date of transaction March 5, 2021 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ronan Last Name(s) Cassidy 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2018 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency GBP Price NIL Volume 51,253 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



51,253

NIL

N/A Date of transaction March 5, 2021 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Donny Last Name(s) Ching 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Legal Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2018 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency EUR Price NIL Volume 44,700 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



44,700

NIL

N/A Date of transaction March 5, 2021 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Wael Last Name(s) Sawan 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Upstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2018 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency EUR Price NIL Volume 51,242 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



51,242

NIL

N/A Date of transaction March 5, 2021 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Huibert Last Name(s) Vigeveno 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Downstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2018 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency EUR Price NIL Volume 24,531 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



24,531

NIL

N/A Date of transaction March 5, 2021 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Maarten Last Name(s) Wetselaar 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Integrated Gas and New Energies Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2018 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency EUR Price NIL Volume 59,964 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



59,964

NIL

N/A Date of transaction March 5, 2021 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue



