Director/PDMR shareholding
/EIN News/ -- NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME
March 8, 2021
Royal Dutch Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc as set out below following the vesting of conditional awards granted in 2018 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”).
Details of the LTIP can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 (www.shell.com/annualreport).
|LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN
|PDMR
|VESTING DATE
|SHARE TYPE
|NUMBER OF SHARES VESTED
|Ben van Beurden
|March 5, 2021
|RDSA
|207,147
|Jessica Uhl
|March 5, 2021
|RDS.A
|54,380
|Harry Brekelmans
|March 5, 2021
|RDSA
|59,964
|Ronan Cassidy
|March 5, 2021
|RDSB
|51,253
|Donny Ching
|March 5, 2021
|RDSA
|44,700
|Wael Sawan
|March 5, 2021
|RDSA
|51,242
|Huibert Vigeveno
|March 5, 2021
|RDSA
|24,531
|Maarten Wetselaar
|March 5, 2021
|RDSA
|59,964
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Ben
|Last Name(s)
|van Beurden
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2018 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|207,147
|Total
|N/A
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
207,147
NIL
N/A
|Date of transaction
|March 5, 2021
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Uhl
|Last Name(s)
|Jessica
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A American Depository Shares (RDS.A)
|Identification Code
|US7802592060
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2018 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|USD
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|54,380
|Total
|N/A
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
54,380
NIL
N/A
|Date of transaction
|March 5, 2021
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Harry
|Last Name(s)
|Brekelmans
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Projects and Technology Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2018 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|59,964
|Total
|N/A
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
59,964
NIL
N/A
|Date of transaction
|March 5, 2021
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Ronan
|Last Name(s)
|Cassidy
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MM408
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2018 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|51,253
|Total
|N/A
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
51,253
NIL
N/A
|Date of transaction
|March 5, 2021
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Donny
|Last Name(s)
|Ching
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Legal Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2018 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|44,700
|Total
|N/A
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
44,700
NIL
N/A
|Date of transaction
|March 5, 2021
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Wael
|Last Name(s)
|Sawan
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Upstream Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2018 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|51,242
|Total
|N/A
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
51,242
NIL
N/A
|Date of transaction
|March 5, 2021
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Huibert
|Last Name(s)
|Vigeveno
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Downstream Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2018 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|24,531
|Total
|N/A
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
24,531
NIL
N/A
|Date of transaction
|March 5, 2021
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Maarten
|Last Name(s)
|Wetselaar
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Integrated Gas and New Energies Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of awards granted in 2018 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|59,964
|Total
|N/A
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
59,964
NIL
N/A
|Date of transaction
|March 5, 2021
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue