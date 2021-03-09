Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Holding(s) in Company

/EIN News/ -- For immediate release

9 March 2021

Serabi Gold plc
("Serabi" or the "Company")
Holding(s) in Company

The Board of Serabi announces that the Company has received the following TR-1 notification which is set out below.

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc       
Michael Hodgson                   Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief Executive                     Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621

Clive Line                               Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance Director                    Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692

Email: contact@serabigold.com      
Website:  www.serabigold.com        

Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser         
Roland Cornish                      Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Michael Cornish                     Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396

Peel Hunt LLP
UK Broker    
Ross Allister                           Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900

Copies of this announcement are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.
Neither the London Stock Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Serabi Gold plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer  
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights x
Other (please specify)iii:  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name PREMIER MITON GROUP PLC
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, UK
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name  
City and country of registered office (if applicable)  
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 09/03/2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 09/03/2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 6.47% N/A 6.47% 4,900,000
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 N/A N/A N/A  



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)		 Indirect
 (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
GB00BG5NDX91   4,900,000   6.47%
         
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A 4,900,000 6.47%
 

 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi 		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted. 		% of voting rights
         
         
         
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1    
 

 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Physical or cash
settlementxii 		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
           
           
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2    
 

 

 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii  
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 x
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Premier Miton Group Plc      
Premier Asset Management Midco Ltd      
Premier Asset Management Holdings Ltd      
Premier Asset Management Limited      
Premier Investment Group Ltd      
Premier Fund Managers Ltd 6.47%   6.47%
 

 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder N/A
The number and % of voting rights held N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A
 
11. Additional informationxvi
 


Place of completion LONDON, UK
Date of completion 09/03/2021


