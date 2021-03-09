VDIZMO Offers Tamper Detection Within its Secure Digital Evidence Management System

Amongst many security features, VIDIZMO offers a tamper detection feature to verify the originality of evidence stored on its Digital Evidence Management System

TYSONS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To maintain digital evidence integrity, VIDIZMO offers a tamper detection feature within its Digital Evidence Management System. Through a single click, investigators can verify whether evidence stored on the system is the same as it was uploaded. The original evidence files can also be easily retrieved if any tampering has been detected.

VIDIZMO Digital Evidence Management System provides secure data hosting, end-to-end encryption, SSO integration, and multiple security features within the application (access management, chain of custody reports, audit logs, robust authentication). Tamper detection is another feature that ensures secure hosting and sharing of evidence.

VIDIZMO Digital Evidence Management System helps investigators effectively solve crime by seamlessly managing large amounts of digital evidence files and spending less time worrying about evidence security.

