Tower Semiconductor Announces a Webinar on Automotive Excellence

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, March 9, 2021 –Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leader in high-value analog semiconductor foundry solutions, today announced it will hold an online webinar on March 24, 2021, titled "Automotive Excellence – From Design to Volume Production”. The webinar will present the Company’s automotive foundry program that spans across industry-leading analog technology platforms including RF, high-performance analog, power management and sensor, as well as its best-in-class design enablement capabilities that support the automotive market’s rapidly evolving needs.

In this webinar, Tower will present its full-circle Automotive Quality Program with its zero-defect methodology that support the rigorous automotive industry requirements for quality and reliability. The webinar will also provide an overview of Tower’s world-class design enablement capabilities for design of robust automotive products at early stages pre-volume production, thus supporting fast time-to-market. Furthermore, the webinar will showcase a new capability that allows for an automated way of checking design constraints using an enhanced PDK, running Calibre based PERC specifically designed to meet this market’s rigorous standards.

Scheduled for: March 24th, 2021, requires advance registration.

Presenters:

Dr. Amol Kalburge - Senior Director RF & HPA Strategic Marketing and Head of Automotive Program

Dr. Eitan Shauly – Integration Director

Mr. Ofer Tamir - Managing Director, CAD and Design Support





For registration and additional details, please visit here.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM, TASE: TSEM), the leader in high-value analog semiconductor foundry solutions, provides technology and manufacturing platforms for integrated circuits (ICs) in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor’s focuses on creating a positive and sustainable impact on the world through long term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as Transfer Optimization and development Process Services (TOPS) to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor operates two manufacturing facilities in Israel (150mm and 200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm), and three facilities in Japan (two 200mm and one 300mm) through TPSCo. For more information, please visit www.towersemi.com.

Tower Semiconductor Company Contact: Orit Shahar | +972-74-7377440 | oritsha@towersemi.com

Tower Semiconductor Investor Relations Contact: Noit Levy | +972-4-604-7066 | noitle@towersemi.com

