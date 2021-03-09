CloudCommerce to Benefit from the Google Cookie Apocalypse

The Company’s AI driven SWARM platform was designed from the very beginning to replace third-party web browser “cookies” with “personas” to protect user privacy and significantly reduce the cost of digital advertising

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCommerce, Inc. ( CLWD ), a leading provider of digital advertising solutions, today announced that its AI-driven SWARM platform has completely replaced third-party web browser “cookies” with “personas” to protect user privacy and significantly reduce the cost of digital advertising. Doing so places the Company in a unique position to not only survive the “Cookie Apocalypse” unleashed by Google, but to profit from advertising industry chaos that is likely to follow.



Google’s recent announcement that it will restrict the use of third-party cookies is very close to a declaration of war against many ad-tech companies and major advertisers. "Today, we're making explicit that once third-party cookies are phased out, we will not build alternate identifiers to track individuals as they browse across the web, nor will we use them in our products," said David Temkin, Google's director of product management, ads privacy, and trust.

Andrew Van Noy, CloudCommerce CEO commented, “Google claims that it wants to promote user-privacy and digital consent through first-party data. However, some industry observers are skeptical. As in all wars, there will be winners and losers. The obvious winners will be those companies that mine first-party cookies or data. And, it is the big players, such as Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and Microsoft which have the monopoly on first party data.”

This is cause for enormous concern within the advertising industry. The Google Cookie Apocalypse coming in 2022 could wipe out 85% of the digital market according to Data Science Analyst, Roger Kamena. Any data or ad-tech company that captures any information on unidentified users through a data management platform (DMP) is going to be in trouble.

Mr. Van Noy continued, “Our, AI driven SWARM platform was designed from the very beginning to replace web browser “cookies” with “personas” to protect user privacy and significantly reduce the cost of digital advertising. Is protecting user privacy important? Yes, absolutely. However, for more than a year now, our approach has actually reduced costs.

SWARM uses AI to manage “personas” which will now become more important than ever for targeting purposes. “Third-party cookies are dead,” concluded Mr. Van Noy. “We believe that we are on the right side of digital advertising history.”

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce is a leading provider of digital advertising solutions. Our flagship solution, SWARM, analyzes a robust mix of audience data to help businesses find who to talk to, what to say to them, and how to market to them. We do this by applying advanced data science, behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and market research techniques to discover, develop and create custom audiences for highly targeted digital marketing campaigns. For more information about the Company, please visit www.CloudCommerce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

