GBT’s Commences Smartphone Mobile Application Infrastructure Development For qTerm

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”) is developing a smartphone mobile application infrastructure for the GBT Tokenize’s qTerm device, targeted to work with long-range radio system.



Upon development, a future generation of the qTerm will be targeted to connect with a long-range mobile unit via Low Energy Bluetooth, transmitting a user’s vital information. The development of the radio system contemplates sending the data to a base unit, and repeaters, if necessary. It is contemplated that the data will be then transferred to the AI system through a backend program. The backend program will be also responsible to communicate the data to a mobile application (iOS and Android) and a web application, maintaining full synchronization. It is the goal to have this entire communication process will be secured within the radio and internet channels including advanced encryption protocols. GBT Tokenize’s qTerm is aimed to measure human vitals with a touch of a finger. The device will be accompanied by a smartphone app and synchronized web application to keep a history and provide analytics for user's records. The development contemplates the device providing a geographical location which can be essential in case of alerting emergency response services. The company is aiming qTerm for telemedicine including remote locations where conventional communication services are not available. The mobile application architecture is aimed to identify the user’s location, with or without the use of GPS, working with the long-range radio. Users will be able to send vitals via qTerm mobile application, including their geographical location, and communicate via audio using the radio system anywhere around the globe.

GBT Tokenize expects to complete an improved version of qTerm hardware by May 2021 and to start incorporating its smartphone mobile application infrastructure. Initial testing with long-range radio prototype is expected to start by August 2021. The company plans to perform a series of testing of the fully integrated system as a comprehensive telemedicine solution by the end of the year.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this research. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO

press@gopherprotocol.com