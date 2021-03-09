Lithium Primary Batteries Industry Driven By Increasing Demand For Consumer Electronics

Lithium Primary Batteries Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Lithium Primary Batteries Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

Read More On The Global Lithium Primary Batteries Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lithium-primary-batteries-global-market-report

Increasing demand for consumer electronics contributed to the growth of the lithium primary batteries market. Non-rechargeable primary batteries such as dry-batteries and button-type batteries are commonly used in appliances like remote controls for TVs, clocks, and toys. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, electronics manufacturing is expected to grow at an annual rate of 30% between 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the Indian appliances and consumer electronics market was valued at $10.93 billion in 2019 and projected to double to reach $21.18 billion by the end of 2025. Lithium primary cell batteries are central units in many consumer electronics goods. The primary batteries market experiences huge demand from the consumer electronics segment, which in turn is anticipated to propel the revenues generated for the lithium primary batteries market.

Major players covered in the primary battery market are Hitachi Maxell, Ultralife, Energizer, FDK Corporation, Tadiran, Vitzrocell, EVE Energy, Panasonic, SAFT, Varta, Duracell, EnerSys Ltd., Gp Batteries, Excell Battery Co., Bren-tronics.

The global lithium primary batteries market is expected to grow from $11.28 billion in 2020 to $12.24 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $19.07 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.7%.

In TBRC’s lithium battery market outlook, the primary lithium battery market covered is segmented by type into lithium/thionyl chloride battery (Li/SOCl2), lithium/manganese dioxide battery (Li/MnO2), lithium/polycarbon monofluoride battery (Li/CFX) and by application into aerospace and defense, medical, industrial, others.

Lithium Primary Batteries Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides lithium primary batteries market overview, forecast lithium primary batteries market size and growth for the whole market, lithium primary batteries market segments, and geographies, lithium primary batteries market trends, lithium primary batteries market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Lithium Primary Batteries Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3694&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Primary Batteries Market - By Type (Alkaline Batteries, Lithium Batteries And Other Primary Batteries), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/primary-batteries-market

Batteries Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/batteries-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Secondary Batteries Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/secondary-batteries-global-market-report

Lead Acid Batteries Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lead-acid-batteries-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. TBRC excels in company, market, and consumer research.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293