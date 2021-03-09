Technological Advancements Are A Major Trend Shaping The Computer Servers Industry

Computer Servers Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

Technological advancements are a major trend shaping the computer server market. Major companies operating in the computer server sector are focusing on developing technology advanced solutions for a computer server. For instance, in March 2020, Oxide Computer, a USA-based computer hardware company introduced a new type of server in which hardware and software were built together. This strategy is used by "hyperscalers" (AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Facebook) to control companies who want or need to operate their server fleets with the most sophisticated data centers on the planet.

The computer servers market covered in this report is segmented by server type into web server, virtual server, application server, database server, others, by server operating system into Microsoft windows servers, LINUX/ UNIX servers, NetWare, cloud servers, and by application into mainframes, desktop, laptop computers, others.

The global computer server market size is expected to grow from $67.04 billion in 2020 to $70.4 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $76.52 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2.1%.

The major players with computer server market shares are IBM, Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett-Packard Corp., Inspur Technologies Co. Ltd., Lenovo, FUJITSU, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Oracle Inc., Cisco, EMC Corp, PolarLake, Adobe Systems Inc., VMware Inc., Bull Ltd., RedHat Inc., Apache Corp., Hitachi Ltd., NEC Corp., Western Digital Corporation, Kingston Technology Company Inc, Seagate Technology, Toshiba.

