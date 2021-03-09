Altron Karabina achieves global recognition with Azure Advanced Accreditation

Following a Microsoft initiated third-party audit of its cloud migration practices and after meeting stringent criteria including demonstrable global customer success stories, proven upskilling of staff and best practice frameworks and architecture, Altron Karabina (www.AltronKarabina.com), a leading technology solutions provider across Africa and the Middle East, has earned the much-coveted Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization.

“Altron Karabina (www.AltronKarabina.com) is one of only seven Microsoft partners in South Africa to have been awarded the specialisation,” says Corne Du Preez, Consulting Services Lead: Cloud Infrastructure at Altron Karabina. “To earn this advanced level of specialisation, Microsoft partners have to meet or exceed certain performance thresholds; they must also show a breadth of team members who have mastered their certifications and demonstrate their skills; and other important requirements such as detailed customer references and case studies.”

Altron Karabina established their Cloud Practice in 2018, and in only three years have managed to achieve this specialisation in Azure. This feat demonstrates their focus and dedication to cloud computing as well as their concerted and unwavering belief in both the product and Microsoft cloud computing vision.

“With a determined focus on growing our skill set in delivering full or hybrid cloud solutions, our customers can depend on us to guide them in moving their workloads to Azure feeling fully confident that their businesses will be supported effectively and efficiently throughout the process – from planning and assessing, to design and migration.”

Audit findings show that Altron Karabina has built a solid team of cloud architects, who bring high levels of expertise to different stages along the journey to cloud, with proven abilities in empowering local and multinational customers to modernise their businesses in a secure and cost-effective way. These skills, paired with a solid understanding of customer requirements and objectives, are then translated into tangible, customer-centric outcomes.

“Our approach to customer engagement is unique and focussed on ensuring the best possible outcome at all times and it is key that we deliver innovation that matters to our customers across the world,” says Du Preez.

Lionel Moyal, Commercial Partner Director at Microsoft South Africa concurs: “Only partners who are able to demonstrate deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven success in migrating workloads to Microsoft Azure are able to pursue the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization. Business today, and into the future, will be challenged to stay ahead of the pack in as far as how quickly they are able to innovate their offerings, and Altron Karabina has proven its abilities in helping businesses achieve this.

Suren Govender, Group Chief Digital Officer from Life Healthcare: “As with any other organisation that is embarking on the journey to cloud, we initially experienced anxiety and trepidation. Our engagement with Altron Karabina has helped us understand how to move our infrastructure to Azure cloud, while also providing expert technical advice and working hand in hand with the Life Healthcare team to make the cloud journey reliable. Altron Karabina understands our strategy, and their recent Azure Advanced Specialisation Accreditation is an attestation to their focus on delivery and quality.”

About Altron Karabina: Altron's (www.AltronKarabina.com) purpose is to deliver innovation that matters with key focus areas across cloud services, security, data and automation. As a key operation of Altron, Altron Karabina is the business technology solutions company within the group that represents Microsoft. Founded in 2001, we have over 20 years' experience and have become a trusted partner and advisor to hundreds of companies.

