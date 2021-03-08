Joint Human Trafficking Operation Results in Arrests

UNION CITY – An undercover operation by Special Agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force, and the Obion County Sheriff’s Office along with the Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations, Union City Police Department, and the 27th District Attorney General’s Office has resulted in the arrest of men seeking illicit sex from minors.

The two-day undercover operation began on March 5th and was aimed at individuals seeking commercial sex acts with minors. As a result of the operation, Agents and officers arrested five men and booked them into the Obion County Jail:

*Lewis R. Harris (DOB: 12/20/68), Memphis: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act (2 counts), Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (2 counts)

*Kevin L. Jackson (DOB: 6/15/89), Paducah, KY: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act (2 counts)

*Abraham M. Labastida (DOB: 10/2/92), Murray, KY: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act (2 counts)

*Shannon L. Palmer (DOB: 9/6/76), Union City: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act (2 counts)

*Eddie R. Robbins (DOB: 12/19/66), Paris: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act (2 counts), Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution, Possession with the Intent to Manufacture, Deliver or Sell Schedule VI

Bond is set at $10,000 for each of the men. All available booking photos can be found at TBINewsroom.com.

The Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force is led by the TBI Human Trafficking Unit and includes members of the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Tipton County Sheriff’s Office, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, Cookeville Police Department, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Sparta Police Department, Spring Hill Police Department, and Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ItHasToStop.com.