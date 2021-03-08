Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 836 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,711 in the last 365 days.

DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published March 8, 2021)

Provide feedback on proposed deer population goals starting March 15

Minnesotans can take an active role in shaping deer population goals in areas of southwest and northeast Minnesota by participating in an open public comment period starting Monday, March 15 and closing Friday, March 26. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources sets deer population goals — how much of an increase or decrease is desired in a deer population in a particular deer permit area — as part of managing the state’s wild deer. Details, including how to participate, are listed on the DNR’s deer goal-setting webpage.

Updated winter severity index maps available

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has posted an updated winter severity index (WSI) map on its website. The DNR calibrates this map based on typical winter conditions for northeastern Minnesota, where winters most often impact deer populations. The webpage also explores how winter influences deer survival and how other factors, such as habitat, food availability and timing of spring green-up, can compound or buffer the impacts of a severe winter. The latest WSI map covers Nov. 1, 2020, to Feb. 24, 2021. At this point, the entire state falls within the mild range for WSI readings.

You just read:

DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published March 8, 2021)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.