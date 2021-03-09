Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 849 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,715 in the last 365 days.

Landowner enrollment set to begin for Walk-In Access program

Sign-ups are March 15-May 14 at local soil and water conservation district offices

Enrollment opens for Minnesota’s Walk-In Access program, which pays private landowners to allow public hunting on their lands, on Monday, March 15. This year, landowners can receive $18 per acre enrolled. And the program is expanding to include more counties.

“We’re excited to see the program grow,” said Troy Dale, interim program supervisor. “Enrollment in the Walk-In Access program will be available for landowners in more than 50 Minnesota counties.”

Since 2011, Walk-In Access has enrolled land parcels 40 acres or larger with high-quality natural cover. The program prefers that land also be enrolled in conservation efforts, such as the Conservation Reserve Program or Reinvest in Minnesota, but that is not required.

Hunters must purchase a $3 permit with a hunting license to access enrolled land. Walk-In Access parcels are marked with highly visible signs posted by DNR staff.

The Walk-In Access program is a win-win for hunters and landowners, Dale said. “For just a few dollars, hunters have access to nearly 30,000 acres of privately-owned land that is enrolled in the program."

Participating hunters can access Walk-In Access land Sept. 1 through May 31. Hunting laws are enforced by DNR conservation officers. Landowners are not required to purchase additional liability insurance.

Recreational use laws provide extra liability protection for acres enrolled in the Walk-In Access program.  

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has provided funding for the Walk-in Access funding through September 2023. Other funding comes from a surcharge on all nonresident hunting licenses and donations from hunters.

Landowners can sign up for the program at their local soil and water conservation district office or by contacting Troy Dale, program coordinator, at 507-537-6616.

More information is available at mndnr.gov/walkin

You just read:

Landowner enrollment set to begin for Walk-In Access program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.