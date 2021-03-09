Voices Against Trafficking International Online Forum
The Human Rights Fight Against Trafficking Leaders in the Movement Speak Out
There is nothing civilized about using the weak, the innocent, and the vulnerable for selfish gain in this country”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voices Against Trafficking(VAT) will host its international human rights forum on March 24, 2021,
— Andi Buerger
2:00 pm - 3:30 pm EDT (UTC-4) This Zoom webinar will stream Live via Facebook/VoicesAgainstTrafficking and YouTube. No registration necessary.
The Voices Against Trafficking(VAT) online forum will address the crisis of human trafficking that has reached epic proportions with no end in sight. Why? What is being done through law enforcement and legislation on the state and national level? Is there an increase in human trafficking at the Southern Border of the United States? What is being done internationally to curb trafficking?
This is a unique opportunity to hear from some of the most important leaders in the fight to combat human trafficking, the world’s fastest growing multibillion-dollar criminal industry. This vast transnational criminal enterprise is the greatest exploitation of men, women and children in the world.
The powerful list of speakers will feature: Congressman Jim Costa(D-CA), Dr. Katrina Lantos Swett, PhD. /Lantos Foundation, Director Bill Wolf/Department of Justice(DOJ), Senior Director Ken Oliver/Texas Border Coalition, Reggie Littlejohn /Women’s Rights Without Frontiers, Nancy Rivard/Airline Ambassadors, Deborah Sigmund/Innocents at Risk, Alma Tucker/International Hearts Network(Mexico), Kathy Hatem/Enough Is Enough, Andi Buerger, JD /Voices Against Trafficking(Founder), and the Hon. Blanquita Cullum, Moderator.
ADD YOUR VOICE at https://www.voicesagainsttrafficking.com/join-us
Voices Against Trafficking(VAT) speaks for those who cannot speak for themselves. Please join us to make their cries for help and rescue be heard around the world.
For media interviews or details, contact:
Blanquita Cullum 703.307.9510 bqview@mac.com
Andi Buerger, JD 541.788.9639 andi@voicesagainsttrafficking.com
Blanquita Cullum
Cullum Communications
+1 703-307-9510
