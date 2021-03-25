Covid-19 Recovery is in Sight: No Cost COVID-19 Antibody Tests Offered in Santa Monica as Vaccinations Continues

Rev. Lemuel "Mack" Mossett, III Senior Pastor at Calvary Baptist Church of Santa Monica Santa Monica Councilman Phil Brock at the No Cost COVID-19 Antibody Event Dr. Harrington, Chairman of GUARDaHEART Foundation No Cost COVID-19 Antibody Event in Santa Monica on March 31-April 2, 2021 Phil Brock, Santa Monica City Councilmember comes out to support the No Cost COVID-19 Antibody Testing at Calvary Baptist Church Santa Monica

GUARDaHEART and Calvary Baptist Church of Santa Monica Make No-Cost COVID-19 Antibody Tests Available as Part of Community Health Efforts

The sooner an individual knows about their immune status, the quicker we can get back to a full life, including public worship and the all-important human connections that our church represents.” — Pastor Mack Mossett of the Calvary Baptist Church

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calvary Baptist Church of Santa Monica reunites with the GUARDaHEART Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, to make no-cost COVID-19 antibody testing available to the community of Santa Monica and its surrounding areas.

Antibody testing is a critical part of the fight against COVID-19 and even more vital as vaccines are widely distributed and we move toward herd immunity and return to normal living. When a person knows their antibody status, they have a key piece of information about their health.

“Antibody tests remain an important public diagnostic tool to keep track of the true infection rates, even as vaccines provide an increased sense of freedom and recovery. It is important for the community to keep track of infection rates even as we move to vaccinate a majority of our citizens. Although the information is critically important for public health officials, it is also important for individuals,” said Dr. Douglas S. Harrington, Chairman of the GUARDaHEART Foundation and Fellow of the American Society of Preventive Cardiology.

These serology antibody tests are approved for emergency use by the FDA and are a vitally important diagnostic tool during this critical phase in the fight against COVID-19 while the community works to make vaccinations widely available.

The COVID-19 Antibody Testing Community Event will be held from Wednesday, March 31 to Friday, April 2, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at The Calvary Baptist Church, Santa Monica, 1502 20th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404. Community is strongly urged to make appointments at www.guardaheart.org. Walk-ins welcome until 3:30 PM.

The no-cost community event is for asymptomatic people who think they may been exposed to the coronavirus, or who have had symptoms in the past, but who have not been tested. This event IS NOT for those who are actively showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19 (these people will need to work with health care providers to schedule a swab test, which is a different procedure).

The test lets people know if they have been infected with COVID-19 by detecting the presence of the IgG antibody response. If the result is positive, it means the person has been infected with the COVID-19 pathogen in the past. This does NOT mean that they are immune to COVID-19, especially in the context of recent viral mutations. Experts are not yet sure if prior COVID-19 infection confers immunity to new strains.

Antibody tests are also important for those who have had a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 in the past. Testing is done for on those who are asymptomatic, had the coronavirus in the past and who pass a temperature check at the event.

Community members with health insurance must bring their insurance card with them during registration, but those who do not have insurance are also covered under the CARES Act.

The Predictive Health Diagnostics Company supplies grant funding to GUARDaHEART to provide community outreach events such as COVID-19 Antibody Testing, PULS Cardiac Testing, and many other testing services and community health events.

The tests are completely confidential and samples will be collected by a trained phlebotomist (a healthcare professional trained to draw blood). Results will be available within five business days following HIPAA compliance requirements.

People of all ages are welcome to come to the event for antibody testing. Those from ages 1 to 17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to receive a COVID-19 serology antibody test.

GUARDaHEART’s partnership with Calvary Baptist Church has provided testing for over 1200 individuals in the city of Santa Monica and the surrounding areas.

Pastor Mack Mossett of the Calvary Baptist Church said, “We are proud to be part of God’s healing during this time of transition from quarantine to normal living and we are grateful to GUARDaHEART for making these highly accurate serology tests available for our church and community members alike. The sooner an individual knows about their immune status, the quicker we can get back to a full life, including public worship and the all-important human connections that our church represents.”

To register for the upcoming event in Santa Monica and find additional testing opportunities throughout Southern California, visit www.GUARDaHEART.org.

About Calvary Baptist Church of Santa Monica

On August 10, 1920, the Calvary Baptist Church Santa Monica California held its first church service and has been a beacon in the Santa Monica community ever since. For over 101 years, Calvary has sought to serve an ever-evolving community and has been involved in the ongoing fight for civil rights for all who have been oppressed, even sponsoring a visit from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in 1961. To this day, Calvary continues a walk in love and faith to serve the Santa Monica community and beyond. The church motto underscores the unconditional, deliberate, embracing reminder that we are all partakers of God’s love, “One Love! One Faith! One Family! One Calvary!”

Visit Calvary Baptist Church of Santa Monica website www.calvarysantamonica.org for more information.



About GUARDaHEART Foundation

GUARDaHEART Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit that provides education to the community, corporations, Native American organizations, unions, and individuals to promote heart disease awareness, detection, and prevention. Our mission is to empower communities through preventative action and to reduce the risk of heart disease worldwide. “LEARN. DETECT. PREVENT.” Visit www.guardaheart.org for more information.

GUARDaHEART is the organizer of the community events and all tests provided are performed by two CLIA Certified Laboratories.

GUARDaHEART is actively working with businesses, non-profit and community organizations in Los Angeles, Orange, and San Bernardino counties to provide additional, No-cost COVID-19 antibody testing to the public. Organizations interested in partnering with GUARDaHEART, please contact Yvette Morales at YMoralesY@YM-PR.com.

