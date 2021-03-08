Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CorMedix Inc. to Host Regulatory Update Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory disease, today announced that it will host a conference call relating to a regulatory update for DefenCath™ at 8:30am ET on March 9, 2021.

Tuesday, March 9th @ 8:30am ET 
Domestic: 877-423-9813
International: 201-689-8573
Conference ID: 13717520
Webcast: Webcast Link

About CorMedix
CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product DefenCath™, a novel, antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. DefenCath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA. CorMedix also intends to develop DefenCath as a catheter lock solution for use in oncology and total parenteral nutrition patients. It is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrogels.  The Company is also working with top-tier researchers to develop taurolidine-based therapies for rare pediatric cancers.  Neutrolin® is CE Marked and marketed in Europe and other territories as a medical device.  For more information, visit: www.cormedix.com.

Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
(617) 430-7576


Primary Logo

