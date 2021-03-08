Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Yellow Corporation Provides Quarter-To-Date Operating Data for First Quarter 2021

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) reported certain operating metrics for the first two months of first quarter 2021.

For Yellow less-than-truckload, the percent change 2021 from 2020:

  Shipments per
Workday		 Weight per
Shipment		 Tonnage per
Workday		 Revenue per
Hundredweight(a)		 Revenue per
Shipment(a)
January 2.0% 0.5% 2.5% 1.8% 2.3%
February -4.8% -0.8% -5.5% 6.3% 5.5%
QTD -1.4% -0.1% -1.5% 4.0% 3.9%

(a) Includes fuel surcharge

The February operating data includes the impact from extreme winter weather that affected much of the United States. The impact to the Company included 215 terminals that were either closed or had limited operations for some period during February. Nearly all of the terminals impacted have returned to their normal operations.  

About Yellow Corporation

Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through our teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.myyellow.com for more information.

Investor Contact:   Tony Carreño
    913-696-6108
    investor@myyellow.com ﻿
     
Media Contact:   Mike Kelley
    913-696-6121
    mike.kelley@myellow.com

SOURCE: Yellow Corporation


Primary Logo

