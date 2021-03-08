Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Women-led mosquito company launches in Marietta, Ga.

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MissQuito is a women-led and run mosquito control company focused on creating a mosquito-free environment through excellent and easy communication servicing the metro Atlanta area. As a woman-led business, MissQuito focuses on quality service, commitment to safety for you and your family, an inclusive workforce, and open communication.

“I am excited to lead this company and serve our community,” said Natasha Oldham, general manager. “I am committed to empowering our team members to achieve their professional and personal goals.  In addition to caring for our team, we provide exceptional care and protection to our customers and things that they value most – their family, communities, and the environment,” said Oldham.

Using a combination of barrier sprays and natural mosquito repellants, MissQuito creates a mosquito free environment unique to each yard so homeowners can create experiences and enjoy their extended homes.

MissQuito technicians will provide a thorough home inspection and create a tailored integrated pest management program. After initial treatment, the technicians return to provide follow up treatments to ensure your property stays free of mosquitoes.

“Our business is unique because we are women led,” said Oldham. “I fully understand the pressures of managing the many priorities with family and work, so we strive to make our customers’ day-to-day lives a bit easier with our service and give them a place to retreat during down time.”

MissQuito provides ongoing treatment solutions for homeowners as well as one-time treatments for your special outdoor events. Services average about 15 to 30 minutes and can last up to 4 weeks, depending on treatment.

For more information, please visit us at missquito.com.

Media Contact: Kathleen Liles at 404-997-9814


Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR


