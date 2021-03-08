Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Gross Profit increased by $9.6 million, or almost 3.6%, compared to the prior year period as a result of an $.09 increase in gross margin per gallon.

Operating Income for the quarter increased by $18.2 million.

Operating expense decreased by $13 million or 10%.

Tank Exchange sale locations now exceed 62,500, up over 5,000 from prior year, contributing to 36% growth in volumes.

Bankruptcy Court confirms plan for holding company, Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.



/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPRQ) (“Ferrellgas” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its second quarter ended January 31, 2021.

The Company continued its strong operational performance during the second quarter of fiscal 2021, leading to an $18.2 million increase in operating income and setting a foundation for continued growth in fiscal 2021. The Company implemented strategic initiatives, including right-timed delivery of gallons, which led to significant decreases in operating expense during the quarter. These strategies result in less labor, fewer miles driven, less fuel consumed by trucks and less repairs and maintenance while also smoothing out gallons delivered throughout the year. The Company sold 285.3 million propane gallons for the quarter, compared to 305.3 million in the prior year quarter. However, these overall volume decreases were partially offset by a continued increase in Blue Rhino tank exchange sales due to further market share penetration, successful execution of certain marketing strategies, and “stay at home” buying trends. Margin per gallon for the quarter was $.093, or 11% higher than the prior year, attributable to strategic product placement and better execution of our supply chain and logistics strategies, which drove enhanced profitability per customer. Overall, the increases noted above were partially offset by decreased retail sales volumes due primarily to implementation of the right-timed deliveries strategy and weather that was 2.7% warmer than the prior year quarter and a relatively weaker economy. This has resulted in an increase in gross profit of $9.6 million or 3.6% higher than prior year. Operating expenses decreased $13 million or 10% due to the strategies to deliver gallons more efficiently.

The Company continues to implement numerous initiatives to increase efficiency and profitability. These initiatives produced strong results in the second quarter and enable continued high performance in the areas of growth and operational expense management. Strong execution by a leaner and more agile workforce of essential workers is driving high performance throughout the Company, both in the field and in corporate locations.

For the quarter, the Company reported net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $63.3 million, or $0.64 per common unit, compared to prior year period net earnings of $48.2 million, or $0.49 per common unit. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased by $19.5 million, or 16%, to $140.9 million in the current quarter compared to $121.4 million in the prior year quarter. “Our people continue to generate strong results with less operating expenses. I could not be more proud of our people or the continued transformation of the company.” said James E. Ferrell, Chief Executive Officer and President of Ferrellgas.

As previously disclosed, the Company entered into a Transaction Support Agreement (the “TSA”) with a majority of the holders of the Company’s 8.625% Senior Notes Due 2020 (the “2020 Notes”) on December 10, 2020. The TSA sets forth a restructuring process to satisfy the obligations under the 2020 Notes and refinance the balance sheet of the Company and its operating partnership. The transactions contemplated by the TSA are intended to de-lever our balance sheet, consistent with the Company’s strategy to create a solid financial foundation for future growth.

The TSA executed between the Company and its noteholders will permit Ferrellgas to remain an independent, employee-owned business under current management while restructuring substantially all of its debt. Importantly, the restructuring will have no impact on the Company’s operations, will not inhibit its ability to provide propane to its almost 800,000 customers throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, and will allow its premier Blue Rhino tank exchange business to continue to expand beyond the current 62,500 selling locations.

As previously announced, on January 11, 2021 Ferrellgas Partners and Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp. commenced the Chapter 11 Cases by filing voluntary petitions for relief under chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the Bankruptcy Court. On March 5, 2021, the Bankruptcy Court entered an order confirming the restructuring plan. The effectiveness of the plan is conditioned on certain requirements such as the operating partnership completing its refinancing. This confirmation is a positive step forward in our restructuring plans.

As previously announced, the Company indefinitely suspended its quarterly cash distribution as a result of not meeting the required fixed charge coverage ratio contained in the senior unsecured notes due 2020.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 22.8 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2020. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release concerning expectations for the future are forward-looking statements. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those discussed in the Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., Ferrellgas, L.P., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2020, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES (DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except unit data) (unaudited) ASSETS January 31, 2021 July 31, 2020 Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents (including $109,049 and $95,759 of restricted cash $ 326,483 $ 333,761 at January 31, 2021 and July 31, 2020, respectively) Accounts and notes receivable, net (including $200,443 and $103,703 of accounts receivable pledged as collateral at January 31, 2021 and July 31, 2020, respectively) 206,280 101,438 Inventories 90,473 72,664 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 72,914 35,944 Total Current Assets 696,150 543,807 Property, plant and equipment, net 587,870 591,042 Goodwill, net 246,946 247,195 Intangible assets, net 99,644 104,049 Operating lease right-of-use asset 97,249 107,349 Other assets, net 91,159 74,748 Total Assets $ 1,819,018 $ 1,668,190 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 79,224 $ 33,944 Current portion of long-term debt (a) 501,865 859,095 Current operating lease liabilities 27,895 29,345 Other current liabilities 191,908 167,466 Total Current Liabilities 800,892 1,089,850 Long-term debt 1,650,410 1,646,396 Operating lease liabilities 80,901 89,022 Other liabilities 49,541 51,190 Total Liabilities not subject to compromise 2,581,744 2,876,458 Liabilities subject to compromise 390,101 - Total liabilites 2,971,845 2,876,458 Contingencies and commitments Partners Deficit: Common unitholders (97,152,665 units outstanding at January 31, 2021 and July 31, 2020) (1,107,979 ) (1,126,452 ) General partner unitholder (989,926 units outstanding at January 31, 2021 and July 31, 2020) (71,100 ) (71,287 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 33,762 (2,303 ) Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Partners' Deficit (1,145,317 ) (1,200,042 ) Noncontrolling interest (7,510 ) (8,226 ) Total Partners' Deficit (1,152,827 ) (1,208,268 ) Total Liabilities and Partners' Deficit $ 1,819,018 $ 1,668,190 (a) The principal difference between the Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. balance sheet and that of Ferrellgas, L.P., is $357 million of 8.625% notes and $33 million of related accrued interest which are liabilities of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. and not of Ferrellgas, L.P. Also Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. holds $19.9 million in cash.





