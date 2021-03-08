2021 Content Marketing Awards Now Accepting Entries

Call for entries open for Content Marketing Institute awards program

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is nothing we love more than giving out shiny trophies recognizing the most innovative and exciting content marketing projects, agencies, and marketers in the industry. The call for entries is officially open for the prestigious 2021 Content Marketing Awards program. Produced by the Content Marketing Institute, the Content Marketing Awards (CMAs) is the largest and longest-running international content marketing program in the world.



You can find the Content Marketing Award entry forms here: ContentMarketingAwards.com

The Content Marketing Awards is open to all agencies, companies, organizations, and institutions involved in producing content marketing, for internal or external audiences. The 2021 CMAs include 87 categories covering every medium from print to video to in-person events, focusing on strategy, distribution, editorial, design and much more. Entries will be judged by an all-star panel of leading industry influencers and experts in content marketing.

“We want our community and industry to learn, grow and thrive. The Content Marketing Awards lets us highlight and showcase the best of the best in content marketing around the world, which helps move the whole industry forward in exciting new directions,” explains Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. “I can’t wait to see this year’s selection of brands and marketers delivering content experiences that are accelerating business growth, driving creative and technical innovation and wowing audiences.”

What you need to know to apply:

Submissions will be accepted online only - but print entrants will be required to mail examples.

- but print entrants will be required to mail examples. Open to all companies, organizations & institutions that create content marketing, branded or custom content in print or digital form.

Entries must have been created or expanded in the 2020 calendar year to qualify.

Supply as much data as possible about the success of your project(s).

Share your story - provide a narrative about your strategy & process to help judges evaluate your project.



Important Deadlines:

Early bird deadline - April 9, 2021

Regular deadline - May 14, 2021

Final (late) deadline - May 21, 2021



Individual category finalists and winners will be announced in July 2021. The top 8 overall category winners will be announced live during a special ceremony at Content Marketing World 2021 which is September 28-October 1.

For more information including a list of categories, the rules, FAQs, a list of judges or to see past winners, visit the Content Marketing Awards website: https://www.contentmarketingawards.com/

Watch this video to learn more about the Content Marketing Awards and hear what winners and finalists have to say about it.

About Content Marketing Institute

Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI’s Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every fall in Cleveland, Ohio, and ContentTECH Summit event is held every spring in San Diego, California. CMI publishes Chief Content Officer for executives and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Content Marketing Institute is organized by Informa Connect. Learn more at ContentMarketingInstitute.com

About Informa Connect

Informa Connect is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Marketing, Global Finance, Life Sciences and Pharma, Construction & Real Estate, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.

Press Contact:

Amanda Subler

Amanda.Subler@informa.com



