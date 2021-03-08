More Than 40,000 Vaccine Doses Administered in Houses of Worship

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that more than 40,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at community-based pop-up sites in houses of worship throughout New York State. More than 22,500 first doses and more than 18,000 second doses have been administered. 48 pop-up sites have been established in houses of worship. Partnering with houses of worship builds on New York's efforts to bring the vaccine to underserved communities across the state.

The Governor also called on religious leaders to partner with New York State to establish more pop-up vaccination sites. Interested houses of worship can contact the state here.

"Houses of worship have been vital partners in New York's effort to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to underserved communities across the state, and community-based pop-up sites are making real progress getting shots in arms," Governor Cuomo said. "We're using a range of methods to ensure equitable vaccine distribution, but this one wouldn't be possible without the partnership and hard work of our partners who administer houses of worship and their willingness to assure communities that the vaccine is safe and will save lives. Together, we'll combat vaccine hesitancy and build a safer, healthier future for all New Yorkers."

New York State has continued to increase the number of pop-up sites deployed throughout the state. On March 4, Governor Cuomo announced 12 community-based pop-up vaccination sites are coming online this week at public housing developments, churches, community centers, schools and fire stations. These sites are expected to vaccinate more than 4,000 people throughout the week. Since January 15, 120 community-based pop-up sites administered more than 50,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. As has been the case with previous pop-up sites, these sites will be re-established in three weeks to administer second doses.

The establishment of many of these vaccination sites was made possible through partnerships with multiple public and private health care providers. Host sites and partner providers conduct outreach within their communities and work with community leaders and organizations to identify eligible New Yorkers and schedule vaccination appointments.

This continued development of community-based 'pop up' vaccination sites furthers Governor Cuomo's mandate of ensuring the fair and equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. In late 2020, the Governor announced the launch of New York's Vaccine Equity Task Force chaired by Secretary of State Rossana Rosado, Attorney General Letitia James, National Urban League President & CEO Marc Morial, and Healthfirst President & CEO Pat Wang. Since its establishment, the Task Force has continued work to ensure vulnerable and underserved communities are not left behind by breaking down the barriers to vaccination and ensuring there is equitable distribution of the vaccine across the state.