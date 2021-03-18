Adam Seger: LUSH Runs Promotion for Guests Bringing Their Own Mugs

Adam Seger Infusion Towers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot beverage and hot cocktail lovers who visit LUSH Wine and Spirits this winter season can now receive 10% off any hot beverage to go—if they bring their own mugs, according to LUSH manager Adam Seger.

This new promotion is one way that LUSH, a leading provider of unique wines and rare brews in Illinois, is reducing its ecological footprint to benefit the planet this winter—and helping its valued customers to do the same. However, it also gives LUSH customers the chance to experience a touch of home and a taste of luxury libations all at the same time.

“Like your favorite shirt, slippers, and comfy chair, your own familiar mug is a source of comfort and enjoyment,” said Adam Seger. “And think of how many gazillions of landfilling Starbucks cups could be saved by folks toting their own comforting mugs? So, 10% for you and 100% less waste for the earth.”

As part of the 10%-off promotion, customers can select from LUSH’s from-scratch Valrhona Hot Cocoa, Butterbeer, Cardamom-Espresso-Crème Fraiche Irish Coffee, Hot Toddy, or Gluewein to fill their mugs. In addition, every customer can make his or her chosen beverage his or her own way. For instance, customers can enjoy LUSH’s beverages either spirit free or spiked with a dram of house spiced rum, small batch whiskey, or a dram of artisanal mezcal.

No matter which hot beverage a customer chooses at LUSH, it will be the perfect complement to a most enjoyable walk on a snowy winter day, according to Adam Seger.

LUSH Wine and Spirits, which was launched by wine connoisseur Mitch Einhorn, is part fine wine retailer, part French bistro, and part wine bar. The company said it takes pride in delivering both high-quality beverages and best-in-class service to its clients time and time again.