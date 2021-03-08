Abdallah Ibrahim Has Been Appointed Middle East Sales Director at Multipoint Group
MultiPoint Group continues to expand. Now to the UAE.KEFAR SABA, ISRAEL, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multipoint Group, is a leader in Cyber Strong Strategy solutions, has announced a new branch in the Middle East region. The branch will operate from the World Trade Center building in Dubai and will be responsible for distribution activities to the Middle East region (GCC) of cybersecurity and IT management solutions. Those will include discovery and monitoring, management & automation, and cybersecurity solutions, which make up the Cyber Strong strategy that organizations need today to deal with advanced threats. Multipoint will also start promoting the region cloud solutions to strengthen MSP’s protection capabilities and help them create new revenue streams.
The Middle East region is expanding the Multipoint Group’s existing activities in Israel, Greece, Cyprus, Romania, and the Balkans. Through the support and knowledge center located in Israel and Greece, Multipoint will provide advanced support to its customers. Among the solutions to be distributed by Multipoint in the Middle East region are Tenable, SealPath, AT&T Security , OneLogin, and Druva. All solutions appear on the company’s website for the Middle East region: http://www.multipoint-me.com.
As part of the expansion, Multipoint has announced that Mr. Abdallah Ibrahim, 36, as Middle East Sales Director. Ibrahim brings with him nine years of experience in marketing and sales of advanced IT solutions. In his most recent role, he served as Partner and Customer Manager at HPE. He was responsible for developing business relationships and market penetration of a variety of technology solutions. As part of his role, he manages relationships with large organizations in various fields, including telecom organizations, banks, academic bodies, and government bodies.
