Pacific Dental Services® Joins the American Dental Assistants Association in Honor of Dental Assistants Recognition Week™

/EIN News/ -- Irvine, CALIF., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading DSO Pacific Dental Services® (PDS®) is pleased to join the American Dental Assistants Association (ADAA) in honor of the 44th annual Dental Assistants Recognition Week. Taking place March 7-13, this year’s theme, “Dental Assistants – Our Heart Goes into Every Smile,” acknowledges the growing importance of the role dentistry plays in ensuring optimal healthcare and the responsibilities of dental assistants (DAs). The weeklong event celebrates DAs and their commitment to professional development and providing quality dental care. The functions performed by DAs in support of dentists are essential to dental offices, especially in maintaining clinical excellence and adopting additional safety measures to protect patients from the COVID-19 virus.

“DAs in PDS-supported practices are committed to facilitating patient-centric dentistry,” said Rosalinda Olague, PDS Manager of Dental Assistant National Strategy and Vice President, California Dental Board. “During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, practices and patients have relied on the DA’s expertise in safety and personal protective equipment. DAs accomplish critical tasks while creating a compassionate environment where patients feel understood and prepared to receive necessary oral healthcare.”

According to The DALE Foundation®, an affiliate of the Dental Assisting National Board, Inc., dental assistants are the largest segment of the dental workforce. As noted in its national survey, more than 95% of dentists and dental office managers strongly agree that dental assistants contribute to a practice’s productivity and play a key role in preserving patient retention by building the bridge of trust between patients and clinicians.

“In honor of Dental Assistants Recognition Week, I want to acknowledge all the dental assistants in the United States for their hard work in serving patients, their dentists, and their teams,” said Stephen E. Thorne, IV, PDS Founder and CEO. “Thank you for the extraordinary work you do to create Healthier, Happier Patients. ®”

The ADAA is the largest group representing professional dental assistants and has been in operation for over 90 years. Its members include clinical personnel, administrative and back-office staff. “Dental assistants are the backbone of supporting dentists with the goal of positive patient outcomes,” says Olague. “They work chairside with the dental team, take quality dental X-rays and intra-oral photos, handle charting, educate patients, and support dentists in delivering quality oral health care. Their unique and diverse contributions to the dental profession truly make a difference in the lives of those they serve.”

