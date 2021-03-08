Ambient Food Packaging Market is expected to grow at a 6% CAGR | Market Research Future (MRFR)

The key companies of global ambient food packaging market are FFP Packaging Solutions Ltd. (U.K), RPC Group (U.K), Amcor Limited (Australia), SIG Combiblog Obeikan (Switzerland), Tetra Pak (India), Rexam (U.K), Bemis (U.S.), Mondi (South Africa), Ampac (U.S), Dupont (U.S.), Excelsior Technologies (India) and KM Packaging (UK).

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ambient Food Packaging Market Overview

Ambient foods are described as foods stored in retail chains at room temperature. Various food preservation techniques are employed by ensure the freshness of foods and increase its shelf life. Procurement of vending machines for storing dairy products and soft drinks and preventing spoilage can drive the need for this packaging method. The global ambient food packaging market is anticipated to expand at 6% CAGR over the forecast period (2019-2026), according to the latest report from Market Research Future (MRFR). Need for better packaging methods of foods and drinks for sustaining in room temperature can drive the market demand. Consumption of sugar-alternative drinks owing to healthy habits can induce the demand for ambient packaging. For instance, Frutetto, an Italian frozen fruit snack company, has launched a manufacturing unit in Japan in order to keep up with the demand for the product. The procurement of the product by customers from high-end retail stores and supermarkets is indicative of its huge demand.

Environmental concerns due to plastic packaging as well as pollution can drive the demand for ambient food packaging. Adoption of eco-friendly packaging and impending need to eliminate bottlenecks in product supply chains can bode well for the market. Use of airtight techniques and increasing the acidity of foods can increase the product shelf life without compromising on texture or taste.

But high level of production costs can impede market growth.





Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4955









COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the production of food supply chains with most shutting shop. But ease of lockdown rules has led to better approaches by ambient packaging manufacturers in light of health scares. Manufacturers are undertaking sustainable approaches for catering to consumer demand and allaying fears. The consumption of pre-packaged processed foods and concerns over quarantine has driven the market demand significantly. Single-use packaging which boasts of waste reduction and focus on hygiene may witness a strong surge in the coming years. Consumers demand their food and packaging be handled by less people as possible. Automation of the packaging process without relying on human labor to keep up with the demand may see higher adoption.

Industry Trends:

Sustainable packaging is expected to see renewed interest in the global ambient food packaging market. The focus on health and alternatives to dairy and sugar-free products as well as processed meats can drive its demand. Wholly Moly! has introduced whole-grain and oat products to Chinese consumers to leverage on the health consciousness trend. It has packaged its products to function for nine months at ambient temperatures. Use of lightweight packaging for lowering resources and money on production can result in light packages during transit with a low carbon footprint.

The easy access to production and low entry barriers is likely to see a flurry of investments in ambient food packaging. Change in shopping habits over the use of ecommerce portals has negatively affected the market. The reopening of economies and convenience stores can revive the market. Flexible packaging options are being explored by manufacturers for lowering costs and adhering to food safety standards. Clean label policies are being employed by manufacturers for being transparent with customers and displaying accurate information. For instance, Arla Food Ingredients has used a proprietary whey protein, Nutrilac YO-4575, for providing ambient yogurt drinks a fighting chance with premium products. Rise of yogurt sales are set to drive its need for ambient packaging among manufacturers.







Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 pages) on Ambient Food Packaging:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ambient-food-packaging-market-4955









Segmentation:

Based on packaging type the market has been bifurcated into rigid packaging and flexible packaging. Flexible packaging is the largest packaging type segment in the market owing to being easy to handle during product transportation and its resealable nature. Retort pouches are gaining huge demand due to possessing strength and heat resistance as well as being lightweight in nature.

Based on the material the market is segmented into metal, glass, and plastic. The plastic segment is deemed to dominate the global ambient food packaging market. Plastic ambient food packaging is the effective method for packaging bulky products and perishable food as it offers enhanced safety. The exorbitant costs of steel played a major role in driving the segment growth.

Regional Segmentation:

The ambient food packaging market covers regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America held 35% market share in 2016 and may dominate the market demand over the forecast period. Government regulations on restricting food wastage and demand for better packaging of convenience foods can drive the regional market demand. Ambient food packaging solutions can extend the shelf life of foods and ensure the safety till it reaches the retailers. Adoption of eco-friendly packaging for lowering environmental concerns may facilitate the ambient food packaging market.

APAC can evoke the highest growth rate over the assessment period owing to demand for ambient packaging of fruits, vegetables, dairy items, and meats in India and China. Consumption of yogurt by Chinese consumers can drive the market demand significantly. Nutritional benefits and lack of refrigeration are driving its need.

Competitive Analysis:

The ambient food packaging market is experiencing several strategies such as expansions, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions. Companies are focusing their efforts in developing microwaveable trays and containers for catering to their niche of customers.

Key players involved in the market are KM Packaging, Amcor Limited, Mondi, Dupont, FFP Packaging Solutions Ltd., SIG Combiblog Obeikan, RPC Group, Rexam, Bemis, Tetra Pak, Excelsior Technologies, and Ampac.





Share Your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/4955









Industry News

Dairy Farming Promotion Organization of Thailand (DPO) is employing SIG’s proprietary technology for filling carton packs with fruits, vegetables, nuts, and grains. It has launched the ambient yogurt drink for Thailand customers named Chew-D.

Increased Shelf Life of Convenience Foods to Drive Global Ambient Food Packaging Market Demand

The global ambient food packaging market is driven by consumption of on-the-go foods, according to Market Research Future (MRFR). Sterilization and pasteurization are two major methods of ambient food packaging. Sustainable packaging can appeal to customer tastes owing to efforts for reducing plastic waste and foods. High consumption rate of foods and beverages and shopping in convenience stores can bode well for the market.





Discover More Research Reports on Packaging & Transport Industry , By Market Research Future







Browse Related Reports:

Global Produce Packaging Market Research Report: Information by Packaging Type (Corrugated Boxes, Bags and Liners, Plastic Containers and Trays), Application (Vegetables, Fruits and Salads), End User (Growers/Shippers, Re-Packers and Retail Stores) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2025

Global Pallet Racking Market Research Report: Information by System (Conventional, Mobile Racking, Shuttle Racking and Hybrid/Customized Racking), Racking System Type (Cantilever Racking, Selective Racking, Push Back Racking, Drive-In Racking, Pallet Flow Racking, Carton Flow Racking and others), Frame Load Capacity (Up to 5 Ton, 5–15 Ton and Above 15 Ton), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Food & Beverage, Retail, Manufacturing, Warehouse & Logistics and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and South America) - Forecast till 2025

Global Dry Bulk Shipping Market : Information by Type (Capesize, Panama, Supramax and Handysize), Application (Iron Ore, Coal, Grains, Bauxite/Alumina and Phosphate Rock) and Geography - Forecast till 2025

Global Temperature-Controlled Packaging for Pharmaceutical Market : By Product (Insulated Shippers and Insulated Containers), By Type (Active Systems and Passive Systems), By Temperature Range (Up to 10°C, 10°C to 20°C and More than 20°C), By Payload Capacity (Up to 10 L, 10-20 L, 20-40 L, 40-150 L and More than 150 L), By Type of Use (Single Use and Reusable), By End-Use Industry (Pharmaceutical and Clinical Trial) and By Region - Forecast Till 2023

Global Plastic Rigid IBC Market Research Report, By Material (High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and Others), Capacity (Up to 500 liters, 500 to 1000 liters, 1000 to 1500 liters, 1500 to 2000 liters, and above 2000 liters), End Use (Industrial Chemicals, Petroleum & Lubricants, Food & Beverages, Paints Inks Dyes, Pharmaceuticals, and Others) — Forecast till 2023

Returnable Packaging Market By Material (Plastic, Metal, Wood and Others), Product Type (Pallets, Crates, Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC), Dunnage, Drums & Barrels, Bottles and Others), End Use (Automotive, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, and Consumer Goods) - Global Forecast till 2023

Global Agricultural Packaging Market Research Report— by Material (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal, Glass), Product (Pouches, Bags, Bottles, Trays), Barrier Strength (High, Medium, Low), Application (Chemical Pesticides, Chemical Fertilizers, Biologicals) and Region — Forecast till 2023

Global Collapsible Metal Tubes Market Research Report by Product Type (Squeeze Tube, Twist Tube, Others), by Closure Type (Standup Cap, Nozzle Cap, Fez Cap, Flip Top Cap, Others), by Capacity (Less than 20 ml, 20 to 100 ml, More than 100 ml), by End-use (Cosmetics, Industrial, Pharmaceutical, Food, Homecare & Personal Care, Others), and Region - Forecast to 2023

Global Bulk Bags Market Research by Fabric Type (Type A, Type B, Type C, Type D) by Capacity (Small up to 0.75 cu.m, Medium 0.75 to 1.5 cu.m, Large Above 1.5 cu.m) by Design (U-Panel Bags, Four Side Panels, Baffles, Circular/Tabular, Cross Corners, others) by End-use (Chemicals & Fertilizers, Food, Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Mining, Others) - Forecast to 2023

Global Thin Wall Packaging Market Research Report by Product Type (Tubs, Cups, Trays, Jars, Clamshells, Pots, Lids), Material (Polypropylene, High Density Polyethylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polystyrene, Polyvinyl Chloride, and Others), Production Process (Injection Molding, Thermoforming, and Others), Application (Food & Beverages, Electronics, Cosmetics and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest-of-the-World) - Forecast to 2023





About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter







Contact: Market Research Future (MRFR) Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com