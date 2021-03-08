Tucson Lawyer Makes National Headlines for Murder Trial in Legal Thriller

Diminished Capacity: A Novel of Legal Suspense,” by Leighton Rockafellow puts the spotlight on a lawyer’s struggles as he fights to keep his reputation from the death penalty

/EIN News/ -- TUCSON, Ariz., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just when Arizona couldn’t get any hotter, a murder trial and a budding lawyer have set the city of Tucson ablaze. “Diminished Capacity: A Novel of Legal Suspense” plunges readers into the trial of Tom Rogers who has been accused of brutally murdering his business partner. All signs point to guilt for Tom but his lawyer, Larry Ross, is on the hunt to ramp up his profile, and proving a seemingly guilty man is innocent is the perfect start.

While awaiting trial, Ross has his big break when a high-profile liability case against a major auto manufacturer lands on his desk. Just when the pressure becomes too hot to handle his one-man practice is suddenly catapulted into the local and national spotlight. In the chase for innocence, readers find Larry is the man on trial, facing a jury of local and national onlookers who seem to have already sentenced him to death.

Author Leighton Rockafellow has had a diverse legal career. His current work includes catastrophic injury and medical malpractice lawsuits, but his early years started much like Larry Ross’- he took on a plethora of cases to get his foot in the door including criminal, juvenile court law, divorce work, and products liability cases. While many lawsuits have come and gone, a haunting murder trial in 1984 has stayed with Rockafellow over the years and has surfaced similarly in his novel.

“I never thought anyone could possibly make a reader sympathetic to the lives of lawyers. One thing the author does well is to tell things from different characters' perspectives, each time adding a new bit of information - often surprising information - that you didn't know before. I couldn't help but wonder if this comes from his lawyer experience of ‘every story has two sides’,” a reviewer wrote about the book.

Readers will find themselves drawn to the challenges Larry faces as his struggles in and out of the courthouse are unique to the general public. The depth of thought behind each move before seeing the courtroom opens an entirely new world to the audience that can be appreciated by readers interested in the many facets of the truth and the endless pursuit of justice.

“Diminished Capacity: A Novel of Legal Suspense”

By Leighton Rockafellow

ISBN: 9780595503858 (softcover); 9780595498000 (hardcover); 9780595614844 (electronic)

Available at the iUniverse Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Leighton Rockafellow began his law practice in Tucson, Arizona, in 1973 shortly after graduating from the University of Arizona. He has held a “Specialist in Injury and Wrongful Death” certification from the State Bar of Arizona since 1991. Rockafellow is a member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, certified as a civil trial specialist by the National Board of Trial Advocacy, and was named among the Super Lawyers of the Southwest. He is currently practicing catastrophic injury and medical malpractice law at his Tucson-based firm, Rockafellow Law Firm, with his son, Leighton Jr.

iUniverse, an Author Solutions, LLC, self-publishing imprint, is the leading book marketing, editorial services, and supported self-publishing provider. iUniverse recognizes excellence in book publishing through the Star, Rising Star and Editor’s Choice designations—self-publishing’s only such awards program. iUniverse is headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana. For more information or to publish a book, please visit iuniverse.com or call 1-800-AUTHORS.

Attachment

Review Copy & Interview Requests: Lauren Dickerson LAVIDGE 480-306-7117 ldickerson@lavidge.com