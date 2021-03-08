SECU Foundation Provides $500,000 Challenge Grant for My Kid’s Club Facility in Selma, NC

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- My Kid’s Club (MKC), a Johnston County non-profit seeking to raise campaign funds for a new facility to benefit underserved youth, has gained the support of SECU Foundation with a $500,000 challenge grant. The organization lost its home to Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and has since been providing after-school programs and services for local youth ages 6-18 from a local elementary school campus. MKC is the only operating center for youth programs in Johnston County and currently delivers daily programming to more than 200 students. Officials from SECU Foundation and MKC met for a brief photo opportunity this week to officially announce the challenge grant.



Programs and summer camps provided by My Kid’s Club lay the foundation for youth to grow through opportunities for academic success with an emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) fields of study, civic engagement, and promoting healthy living habits to achieve their potential as responsible and caring citizens. The future 5,000 square foot facility will help MKC increase its capacity for county-wide youth participation, serve as a central hub of operations for club activities, and support virtual learning and satellite programming at several other site locations.

“My Kid’s Club is an incredible organization that has developed a strong plan for continued growth and expanded delivery of its programs and services for at-risk youth and families throughout the county,” noted Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation Board Chair. “This initiative received tremendous support from our local SECU branches and Advisory Board volunteers. We are excited to help MKC broaden its reach in an effort to help children learn and succeed.”

“My Kid’s Club is thrilled to work with SECU Foundation. Their support for our work and vision will enable us to build the MKC SECU Clubhouse as our flagship building in Johnston County,” said Alison Gammage, Executive Director of My Kid’s Club. “This new site is designed to meet the needs of Club children and their families, and will offer a much-needed community meeting place for the people of Selma now and in the years to come.”

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 83 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves over 2.5 million members through 271 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $200 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide. In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director

Office: 919-839-5562 | secufoundation@ncsecu.org

