Iconic Eyecare Announces Grand Opening

/EIN News/ -- SURREY, British Columbia, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iconic Eyecare is proud to announce the grand opening of its office in Surrey, British Columbia. The dedicated staff is ready to help with quality eye care at their full-service optometry practice. The optometry team strives to provide quality eye and vision care to ensure the patient’s eyes perform at their optimal level.



Dr. Jhamb is a licensed optometrist who is committed to providing patients thorough eye exams and treatment for eye-related disorders. Dr. Jhamb stays on top of the latest advancements in the field of optometry and works diligently to ensure patients receive the most modern and progressive eye care available.

During a patient’s eye exam, Dr. Jhamb tests refractive errors, depth perception, peripheral vision, and eye focusing. The doctor also checks for any signs of disease or discomfort. “It’s essential to know whether you suffer from any eye or visual issues to better understand your visual limitations,” says Dr. Jhamb. “Understanding your limits allows you to work around them instead of letting them hold you back.”

Aside from eye exams, patients can benefit from the other services provided at Iconic Eyecare, including sports and vision treatment, high-end brands of glasses, specialty contacts, prescription sunglasses, and more. The team at Iconic Eyecare works to ensure each patient has access to whatever optical care he or she may need. Whether a patient needs a routine eye exam, a new pair of glasses or contacts, help with vision abnormalities, or options for corrective eye care, Iconic Eyecare can help. The team’s primary goal is to provide comprehensive, reliable, and personalized eye care to patients in and around Surrey.

Contact the team at Iconic Eyecare online or by calling (604) 385-6396.