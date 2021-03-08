Demand for Natural Light and Fresh Air Soared in 2020 Resulting in First-Ever Solatube Franchise Opportunity
EINPresswire.com/ -- For the last three decades, the founders and team behind Solatube Home have been perfecting the efficiency and productivity of its business model, built around their proprietary, world-renowned products and services. Since the very first prototype of their tubular skylight was installed in 1987, they knew they were on to something revolutionary.
As the inventor, innovator and market leader of tubular skylights, Solatube Home has created a niche within the natural lighting and fresh air industry and is now seeking qualified candidates in Phoenix, California, Nevada and Utah to help expand the brand through its home improvement franchise model.
“We are confident that we have an incredible business system in place. The business model has been tested over many years and has proven to be successful, bringing in over $2 million in sales in our San Diego test market in 2019,” said Josh Rillie, director of Solatube Home. “Additionally, our training programs and marketing support are second to none. We are highly committed to seeing our franchisees succeed in every way possible.”
One of the greatest strengths and benefits of a Solatube Home franchise is its energy-efficient home improvement products, geared toward improving happiness, removing toxins and adding natural light for a healthier home. Given the current environment, the model is even more attractive and has been shown to weather all kinds of business cycles.
“Our breakthrough products transform homes with natural light and fresh air in two hours which results in immediate revenue for the Solatube Home franchisee,” added Rillie. “We are excited and looking forward to the expansion in these new markets. The special individuals we select for the franchise expansions will not only have a business model that has over 25 years of success, but they will also be making homeowners extremely happy by transforming their homes.”
Each franchise will offer a complete Solatube product line, including tubular skylights, traditional skylight replacement, solar attic fans, whole house fans and more.
Franchisees will receive the training and support needed to succeed quickly. A Solatube Success Manager will work with each franchisee to execute an intensive business planning launch program, including planning a successful grand opening and ongoing marketing. Ongoing support will also be available to continually coach the franchise owner through the proper business systems and provide support as the franchise grows.
For more information on the Solatube Home franchise opportunity, visit www.solatubehomefranchise.com or contact franchise@solatubehome.com or call 866.476.7206.
About Solatube International
Solatube International, Inc., widely recognized as the daylighting industry innovator, has earned worldwide acclaim for its unrivaled ability to transform interior spaces with natural light. Based in California, the company is the leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular skylights for all types of residential applications. Solatube also offers residential Whole House Fans as part of the company’s ventilation division, as well as skylight replacement and other products. For more information, visit www.solatube.com or call 888-SOLATUBE.
Samantha DeRose
