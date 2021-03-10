Prime IV’s Mobile Service Now Available at Home or the Office for St. George, UT Residents

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness - St. George, Utah

Customers can now schedule a "day drip" at their offices or homes with this new, convenient mobile service

If you can’t come to our location due to health issues, social distancing precautions, time constraints, or any other reason, our mobile service will bring our 5-star customer service to you.” — Heidi Neville, Owner

ST. GEORGE, UT, US, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You already know how challenging it is to make time to go to the gym and plan, shop for, and prepare healthy meals. Thousands of people have discovered the incredible benefits of adding IV therapy to their health regimen. For those desiring services at their places of work or in their own homes, Prime IV Hydration & Wellness of St. George now offers a time-saving mobile service offering additional convenience.

"We're well known for offering IV therapy and injections in our spa-like location," said Heidi Neville, owner. "All so you can live better, feel better, and perform better. But if you can’t come to our location due to health issues, social distancing precautions, time constraints, or any other reason, you can still receive our Prime IV therapy and 5-star customer service in the comfort of your own home or office."

"In-store or mobile service is also a healthy and innovative way to give your friends and family the gift of health from the inside out," said Neville. "Our mobile services are a unique way to bring the benefits of IV therapy directly on-site to your home, business, or social event."

Among many potential uses of mobile IV therapy services, Neville suggests the following:

• Family Events: birthday and anniversary parties, reunions

• Social Events: book clubs, game nights, concerts, girls’ night “in,” BBQs, Super Bowl parties, TV premier/finale parties, bridal and baby showers

• Corporate Events: team building, recognition, holiday party, employee performance rewards, seminars and workshops

Convenience

----------------

Feeling better just got more convenient. Prime IV's mobile service supports deliver the company's wellness solutions up to 20 miles from the St. George Prime IV location at 558 East Riverside Drive #104, St. George, UT. (Additional cost applied for 20+ miles.)

"If you want to get the most bang for your buck," said Neville, "We recommend booking regularly scheduled visits for your family and friends. After all, wellness is an ongoing goal that Prime IV can help you and your loved ones achieve."

Variety

----------------

No two people are the same, so why should IV cocktails be identical? They don’t have to be. We offer a huge variety of IV drips using combinations of the following vitamins and nutrients: B-Complex, Calcium, Glutathione, Magnesium Chloride, Vitamin B-6, Vitamin B-5, Vitamin B-12, Vitamin C, Zinc, Zofran.

If you’re not sure which one to get, try one of these customer favorites:

The Revitalizer: Feeling rundown, lethargic, and just don’t know what happened to your vitality? Fight fatigue fast with this super powerful drip!

The Myers’ Cocktail: Nutrients to relieve several medical conditions including depression, asthma, migraines, fatigue, fibromyalgia, muscle spasm, respiratory infections, allergies, and many other disorders.

The Immunity Armor: A total boost for your immune system. High dose of Vitamin C and Zinc, proven to help prevent, shorten, and reduce the severity of cold, flu, and viral infection.

Prime Customer Service

----------------

The staff members at Prime IV Hydration & Wellness (St. George) are passionate about health and wellness. This is true whether at the store location or via the store's mobile delivery service. Based on the growing need for additional health and wellness solutions, Prime IV Hydration & Wellness delivers the best formulations based on extensive research and medical validation. Employees educate clients about their personal health and wellness while providing top-of-the-line vitamin cocktails unlike what others currently offer. They strive to provide a spa-like experience while giving the public an alternative to pills or other substances that are not all natural and could be harmful to the body if used long term.

Mobile Membership Packages

----------------

Prime IV offers the following mobile service packages:

Prime Essential Membership

• 1 IV of your choice

• 1 B-12 or lipolean injection

• 1 mobile visit

Transformation Membership

• 2 IV of your choice

• 2 B-12 or lipolean injections

• 2 mobile visits

• 15% off additional IV

Ultimate Membership

• 4 IV of your choice

• 3 B-12 or lipolean injections (including vitamin D)

• 4 mobile visits

• 20% off additional IV



Schedule a Drip Day

----------------

Get IV drips in the convenience of your own home or office or at the Prime IV location nearest you. We accommodate any size group and look forward to serving you, your family and friends, and your business. Contact us for more details about group rates.

Visit https://www.primeivstg.com or call 435-522-5005 to ask about booking a mobile service.

About Us

-----------------

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness St. George is staffed by people who are passionate about health and wellness. Based on the growing need for additional health and wellness solutions, we deliver the best formulations based on extensive research and medical validation. We endeavor to educate people about their personal health and wellness while providing top-of-the-line vitamin cocktails unlike what others currently offer. We strive to provide a spa-like experience while giving the public an alternative to pills or other substances that are not all natural and could be harmful to the body if used long term.

Contact this location directly online at www.primeivstg.com, via email at info@primeivstg.com, or by calling 435.522.5005.

Prime IV St. George is a franchisee of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness based in Colorado Springs, CO. For details, visit www.primeivhydration.com.