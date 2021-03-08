CENGN Announces Rural Ontario Broadband Project for Alnwick/Haldimand Township
CENGN is launching an innovative project that will bring high-performance broadband access to the Shelter Valley Road region of Alnwick/Haldimand Township.
CENGN is pleased to work with Algonquin Fiber to bring reliable, high-speed broadband internet access to the underserved Township of Alnwick/Haldimand.”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Jean-Charles Fahmy, President and CEO of CENGN
MICRO-DUCT FIBRE TO THE HOME ACCESS APPROACH WILL BRING HIGH-PERFORMANCE INTERNET TO ALNWICK/HALDIMAND TOWNSHIP
CENGN is announcing the launch of an innovative project that will bring high-performance broadband access to the Shelter Valley Road region of Alnwick/Haldimand Township. This project is part of CENGN’s Rural Ontario Residential Broadband program and will serve as a model for extending high-performance internet access services into areas with narrow, deep, and heavily-treed valleys for other communities across the province.
ALGONQUIN FIBER SELECTED TO PROVIDE BROADBAND SOLUTION
Internet Service Provider, Algonquin Fiber, was selected to address the needs of the Shelter Valley Road area of Alnwick/Haldimand Township. Supported by CENGN program funding, the service provider will install over 16km of fibre to connect 150 homes with enhanced internet access. Using micro-duct technology will allow Algonquin Fiber to provide fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) services to residents very cost-effectively.
The FTTH service will provide 100 Mbps down/100 Mbps up internet access to residents along Shelter Valley Road, Vernonville Road, and east along Dudley Road to Purdy Corners. This new service will significantly improve current internet conditions for residents living along these roads within the township.
This project promises several benefits, including:
Small fibre count to reduce capital costs for rural applications.
Lower installation cost through the use of small ducts which support blowing fibre instead of pulling the fibre.
Future-proof high-capacity internet access services.
Symmetrical 50/50 and 100/100 Mbps services for residents
Fast network deployment timeframe, with service rollout starting in the summer of 2021 and full service beginning in the fall of 2021.
QUOTES
“CENGN is pleased to work with Algonquin Fiber to bring reliable, high-speed broadband internet access to the underserved Township of Alnwick/Haldimand,” said Jean-Charles Fahmy, President and CEO of CENGN. “This project shows that rural fibre solutions can provide cost-effective solutions in valley areas where other technology solutions can be severely challenged. By supporting and documenting Algonquin Fiber’s implementation of broadband internet services in the Shelter Valley Road area, we will gain a strong blueprint to help address the business and technological challenges of similar valley communities in Rural Ontario and across the province.”
“Access to reliable broadband internet is essential for all Ontarians, no matter where they live. Businesses, families, schools and hospitals in rural and Northern communities need fast connections just as much as in urban areas” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade. “This innovative new project will mean secure and reliable internet connectivity for the Shelter Valley Road area, bringing long-overdue, cost-effective and high-speed solutions for those who live and work in the region.”
“Now more than ever, we see the importance of broadband in underserved and unserved communities like Alnwick/Haldimand Township,” said Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure. “The digital divide is real and magnified during this COVID-19 global pandemic. I understand this full well coming from a rural community. This investment continues to build on Ontario’s commitment to connect people and reduce the digital divide. We are moving as fast as we can to get people the services that they need.”
“As the provincial response to the COVID-19 outbreak continues, people are relying on the internet to access essential services, facilitate online growth of small businesses, and connect with family and friends. I am pleased to join CENGN, Algonquin Fiber, and Northumberland County in announcing their project that will bring high-performance broadband access to the Shelter Valley Road region of the Township of Alnwick/Haldimand. This innovative project will significantly improve services for residents in that underserved area of the township” said David Piccini, MPP, Northumberland -Peterborough South.
“The rolling hills of Northumberland that set our community apart also create complex challenges for the effective and affordable delivery of internet services to our residents and businesses. Addressing gaps in local access to broadband connectivity is a priority for Northumberland County and area municipalities. We look forward to the roll-out of this project through CENGN as an excellent opportunity to test and demonstrate how new technologies can overcome current barriers to service delivery” said Bob Crate, Warden, Northumberland County.
“High-speed internet connectivity is essential to local economic recovery from COVID-19, and to building equitable and vibrant rural communities. The Township of Alnwick/Haldimand welcomes this project as an immediate investment in broadband access for people in the Shelter Valley Road area and as an opportunity to explore innovative new solutions for high-speed connectivity for unserved and underserved communities,” said Gail Latchford, Mayor, Township of Alnwick/Haldimand.
“Algonguin Fiber is excited to begin working with CENGN to bring high-speed broadband internet to Alnwick/Haldimand Township,” said Matthew Young, President of Algonquin Fiber. “Our company’s focus is to bring high-speed internet to those that really need it. Alnwick/Haldimand is a perfect example of an underserved community that will benefit greatly from our services. We look forward to working with the Alnwick/Haldimand community and the residents along Shelter Valley Road to offer them affordable and reliable broadband internet.”
THE NEXT GENERATION NETWORK PROGRAM (NGNP)
This project is part of the Next Generation Network Program (NGNP), an Ontario government program powered by CENGN in partnership with the Ontario Centre of Innovation, which helps Ontario companies develop and demonstrate new wired and wireless technology, products and services. Other projects in the program are focused on smart mining, smart agriculture, and autonomous vehicles.
QUICK FACTS
Ontario has committed $63.3 million over five years to the NGNP, which is being delivered through a partnership between CENGN, Canada’s Centre of Excellence in Next-Generation Networks, and the Ontario Centre of Innovation.
This initiative aligns with Up To Speed: Ontario’s Broadband and Cellular Action Plan, delivered by the Ministry of Infrastructure.
This project is part of the Rural Ontario Residential Broadband program, under the NGNP. CENGN is currently evaluating new project proposals and communities for upcoming rounds of the program.
Broadband is a federally regulated sector and telecommunications companies provide the services. Ontario is working with funding partners like the Federal government, municipalities and other investors to deliver broadband to our underserved and unserved communities.
CONTACT
Rick Penwarden
Senior Manager, Marketing
CENGN -Canada’s Centre of Excellence in Next Generation Networks
613-963-1200 ex:329
rick.penwarden@cengn.ca
RESOURCES
CENGN Rural Ontario Residential Broadband Program
https://www.cengn.ca/rural-ontario-broadband-program/
Algonquin Fiber
https://www.algonquinfiber.com
Township of Alnwick/Haldimand
https://www.ahtwp.ca/
Municipality of Northumberland County
https://www.northumberland.ca/
Next-Generation Network Program
https://www.cengn.ca/next-generation-network-program-en/
Ministry of Economic Development Job Creation and Trade
https://www.ontario.ca/page/ministry-economic-development-job-creation-trade
Rick Penwarden
CENGN
+1 613-963-1200 ex: 329
email us here