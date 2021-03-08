Gaerne and Team Qhubeka ASSOS reunite partnership

Team Qhubeka ASSOS (TeamQhubeka.com) is very pleased to announce our partnership with premium cycling shoe brand Gaerne for 2021.

Africa’s UCI WorldTour team, along with our under 23 team – Team Qhubeka - will see every single rider across both outfits don the famous brand as we compete at the very highest level of the sport.

This partnership is unique for this very reason and speaks directly to the unified nature of the team in ensuring that every single rider will wear Gaerne during a season which will see our WorldTour team race approximately 280 days.

Our riders will showcase the latest offering from Gaerne, the G.STL, which sets the new benchmark for innovation, ultimate race performance and comfort. The upper is made of one-piece of microfiber with laser-drilling to provide heat dispersion and a perfect climate.

Marta Gazzola, Gaerne CEO: “Our history with the team extends as far back as Gerald Ciolek winning Milan-Sanremo in 2013 when we sponsored the team as a Pro-Continental outfit.

“Gaerne is honoured to resume its collaboration with Team Qhubeka ASSOS; which includes some of the biggest names in the sport. In addition, what’s so special is the unique message that this team has through its philosophy of Bicycles Change Lives through its association with the Qhubeka Charity, and is a principal that’s fundamental to our business too.”

Doug Ryder, Team Qhubeka ASSOS Principal: “Gaerne supported us from the beginning when our team first broke through into the world of professional cycling and we achieved some of our biggest successes together.

“The last few years Gaerne have continued to partner our UCI Continental Team showing their support and commitment to African cycling development and our program. I am really happy to welcome them back to our WorldTour team in 2021 and I want to thank our riders who committed to a single on bike shoe platform in support of the team.

“This talks directly to what Gaerne stands for and that is quality without compromise and to our philosophy of “Ubuntu” – I am because we are.”

About Team Qhubeka ASSOS: Team Qhubeka ASSOS (TeamQhubeka.com) is a purpose-led, high-performance team, fighting to win on the world's biggest stage, to inspire hope and create opportunity. Founded in 2007, Team Qhubeka ASSOS (formerly NTT Pro Cycling) became the first-ever African cycling team to gain a UCI WorldTour license, in 2016.

We achieved our first major win in 2013 when Gerald Ciolek won Milan-San Remo, one of the five Monuments of cycling. We have competed in six Tour de France’s and notched up 7 stage wins, with Mark Cavendish wearing the coveted Yellow Jersey at the 2016 Tour de France.

We are a multicultural, diverse team with bases in South Africa, the Netherlands and Italy. There are 19 nationalities represented across our World Tour and continental feeder team rosters. Our focus on developing African cycling has resulted in more than 55 riders from the African continent be given the opportunity to race on the world stage, since the team's inception.

We race to help people to move forward with bicycles through our relationship with Qhubeka Charity. Through our work with Qhubeka, we have contributed to the distribution of over 30 000 bicycles in communities in South Africa.

About Qhubeka: Qhubeka (Qhubeka.org) is a charity that moves people forward with bicycles. People earn bicycles through our programmes, improving their access to schools, clinics and jobs.

A bicycle is a tool that helps people to travel faster and further, and to carry more. In the face of extreme and persistent poverty, bicycles can change lives by helping to address socioeconomic challenges at the most basic level – helping people to get where they need to go.

