Africa Oil & Power officially opens Mozambique Workshops, celebrates International Women’s Day

Africa Oil & Power (www.AfricaOilAndPower.com) officially opened the Mozambique Gas & Power (MGP) 2021 Technical Workshops with a ceremony held in Maputo today; the ceremony included opening statements by Miquelina Menezes, President of Mozambique Women of Energy, and highlighted the organization’s outlook on advances in electrifying the region, in commemoration of International Women’s Day; to comply with COVID-19 related regulations, the MGP 2021 Conference & Exhibition has been re-scheduled to later in 2021, while planned workshops will take place online on 9 March.

Africa Oil & Power (AOP) has officially opened its anticipated Mozambique Gas & Power (MGP) day of Technical Workshops with a ceremony dedicated to the celebration of International Women’s Day. As the world celebrates women, AOP aims to highlight women in Africa’s growing energy sector and the value of gender inclusivity.

“I would like to congratulate all women today,” stated Miquelina Menezes, President of Mozambique Women of Energy. “Energy is important for everyone in Mozambique, but particularly women. With so many upcoming projects in Mozambique, the government has announced the goal of energy for all by 2024. Mozambique is going the right way to achieve this goal.”

“As a form of prelude to the live event that the Mozambique Gas & Power 2021 is set to deliver soon, we have a stellar line up in store,” stated Renée Montez-Avinir, Managing Director, AOP. “Please stay tuned for the thought-provoking discussions that will be delivered tomorrow.”

The event was attended by industry leaders and government representatives and precedes a day of technical workshops which targets a range of discussions around critical topics impacting the country’s energy sector. Delegates can still register for the workshops on 9 March at www.MzGasAndPower.com.